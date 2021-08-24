Bouncing Back Q&A: Craig Durham, Buckingham Schenk

By Jo Gilbert

It’s been a one-of-a-kind 18 months for the trade. Here, as we begin to push into the second half of the second year of the pandemic, Harpers is catching up with businesses to find out how they’re focusing on recovering from the shock, and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead.

We continue our series with views from Craig Durham, MD at Buckingham Schenk.







How ‘back to normal’ are you as a business?

To be frank, I’m not sure what a ‘normal’ period is in this ever-changing market, but certainly the last 18 months have seen extraordinary challenges both through Brexit and of course Covid 19.

I am delighted that we have adapted to all situations as they arose and continued working successfully throughout this period.

What are your priorities and predictions for the second half of 2021?

It’s predominantly ensuring that our production and deliveries meet our customer needs which with the ongoing issues on dry goods availability and logistical delays is a major concern.

What kind of Christmas are you anticipating and how are you prepping?

We are working closely with our wineries and customers to ensure that availability remains the main focus in advance of what I believe will be a very buoyant Christmas across all trade channels.

This includes building up our UK stocks and forecasting way ahead of normal lead-times to ensure stocks arrive when our customers need them.

Do you anticipate making a full recovery from the pandemic? What timeframes are realistic?

There have been of course certain areas of our business that have been affected more than others, but these too are now back up and fully functional so our recovery is complete and our strategy back on track.

How heavily have you been impacted by staffing issues?

We have had no staffing issues and the Buckingham team has consistently pulled together to ensure we remained strong and supportive for each other both personally and business wise.

Are you anticipating more Covid-related restrictions?

I honestly believe that Covid is here to stay and will continue to keep evolving and causing issues, but we need to find a way to live with it and manage the outcome as best we can.

Further restrictions such as lockdowns would be a disaster for all on the back of the immense damage caused already.

How have drinking habits changed post-lockdown?

Each lockdown has seen its changes with the first one resulting in strong growth within our off-trade business as people consumed more at home. The end of the last lockdown has now realised an upsurge in on-trade business once again as people embrace the opportunity to get out and socialise.

Lastly, if you could make one change in government tomorrow, what would you choose?

A much clearer long-term strategy in place to cover all eventualities of Covid-19. Of course, this is an unprecedented global crisis with still many unknown effects but being able to confidently look and plan ahead is essential for us all.







Quick-fire questions:

France, Spain or Italy?

Italy.

USA or Oz?

Oz.

Port or Sherry?

Port.

English bubbles or Champagne?

Champagne.

Go-to drink to watch with the Olympics / tennis / football?

A nice glass of crisp Primitivo rosato please.











