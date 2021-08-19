Bouncing Back Q&A: Nik Darlington, Graft Wine

By Jo Gilbert

It’s been a one-of-a-kind 18 months for the trade. Here, as we begin to push into the second half of the second year of the pandemic, Harpers is catching up with businesses to find out how they’re focusing on recovering from the shock, and what challenges and opportunities lie ahead.

We continue our series with views from Nik Darlington, marketing director at Graft Wine.







How ‘back to normal’ are you as a business?

More normal than we could have hoped for, with new business very strong, sales well ahead of forecasts, and the biggest logistics challenges seemingly behind us. We have just organised the first proper trade tasting post-lockdown in the form of Deep Down Under, which was a great success and very well received with nearly 200 attendees; and we have been hosting larger client lunches as well as spending a lot of time out and about in the trade throughout the country. We have also recently taken on space for a new central London office having been operating completely remotely since last March. So under the circumstances, while remaining sensibly cautious, normality is returning quicker than any of us expected.

What are your priorities and predictions for the second half of 2021?

Maintain momentum and keep offering the highest level of customer service as the trade continues to reopen. There are many customers and prospects who are still a long way from pre-pandemic trading, and with a new base, a bigger team, and a revitalised portfolio, as well as a series of great events in September, we are well placed to help them with that ongoing process.

What kind of Christmas are you anticipating and how are you prepping?

It is very difficult to predict this far out but we’re cautiously optimistic that it will be a strong return to form for many people. For our part we will continue doing our best to ensure stocks are plentiful and the team is ready to hit the festive ground running.

Do you anticipate making a full recovery from the pandemic? What timeframes are realistic?

It's early days but I'm pleased to say we are already trading ahead of pre-pandemic figures.

How heavily have you been impacted by staffing issues?

We haven’t been directly, and have actually hired two great new account managers, but indirectly many customers have been impacted and that has at times affected sales with closures, reduced opening hours, or delayed openings.

Are you anticipating more Covid-related restrictions?

I would never rule anything out so we have to prepare for the possibility, but ceteris paribus I can’t see a strong justification for them.

How have drinking habits changed post-lockdown?

It would seem that purchasing has in many respects switched strongly towards the on-trade and anecdotally customers are trading up somewhat, but it is too early to tell.

Lastly, if you could make one change in government tomorrow, what would you choose?

A lot of my time at Westminster was spent analysing planning policy. If I could choose, I would force the planning system away from damagingly short-termist thinking with just five, 10 or 15-year life cycles to significantly longer term local and regional plans that build the houses this country needs, but with the aesthetics and infrastructure – schools, healthcare, transport, wine merchants! – to create sustainable communities for the long haul. I have a long relationship with two brilliant indies on such developments, both Duchy of Cornwall sites in Poundbury (Dorset Wine Company) and Nansledan (The Old Garage) and I’m always delighted to see what genuinely strategic planning can achieve when the patience and will are there.







Quick-fire questions:

France, Spain or Italy?

France.

USA or Oz?

Australia.

Port or Sherry?

Sherry.

English bubbles or Champagne?

English bubbles.

Go-to drink to watch with the Olympics / tennis / football?

Cold pale ale.









