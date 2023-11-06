Pernod launches fast food-focused wine range

By Jo Gilbert

Pernod Ricard UK is aiming to recruit younger drinkers to wine via the launch of a brand-new range, which challenges traditional boundaries of wine and food pairings.

Dubbed Greasy Fingers, the new launch features two ‘bold new wines’, crafted specifically to cut through greasy food and provide the perfect match for gourmet fast food such as fries and burgers.

The first of the two is Greasy Fingers Luscious Red 2022, a medium-bodied, fruit-forward blend of Shiraz and Grenache, which pairs cherry and strawberry flavours with approachable tannins. Second in the line-up is Greasy Fingers Big Buttery Chardonnay 2022, which boasts refreshing flavours of peach, vanilla and cinnamon spice with a buttery mouthfeel.

Launching in Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda this month, the hope is that the launch will re-engage and recruit young adult shoppers into the category at a time when the number of wine drinkers under the age of 34 is reducing (IWSR figures).

“The wine category is ripe for disruption and Greasy Fingers goes back to the heartland of wine by pairing it with food in a way that breaks the traditional conventions of the category,” Lucy Bearman, wine & Champagne portfolio director at Pernod Ricard UK, said.

“Over half of wine-drinking occasions feature a meal, with treating and indulging over indexing compared to other alcohol. We believe passionately in a wine and food match made in heaven, but it doesn’t need to come with a white tablecloth and a qualification. This simple yet hugely effective pairing is about whipping up some burgers for friends to eat together at the weekend or indulging in a mid-week takeaway and putting your feet up, whilst enjoying a bold and unpretentious glass of wine. We want to show consumers that wine can be enjoyed, however you fancy.”

The launch comes at a time when Pernod Ricard UK has driven positive results in the off-trade for its top three wine brands, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Stoneleigh – something Pernod has been keen to reaffirm following last month's rumours that it was exploring divestment options for its leading wine assets.

Meanwhile, the number of regular young wine drinkers is declining. Greasy Fingers is designed to capture this segment, with the target audience being 25 to 44-year-olds who are sociable and seek out new experiences and cultures. They prefer wine and craft beer, drink mostly at home with close friends, like to try new products, tell others about their new finds and are willing to trade up for something exciting. They also have a high frequency of ordering gourmet fast food at home and expect the same convenience when making their wine choice.

Greasy Fingers will also goes live on Amazon and Ocado later this year with an rrp of £10.













