Majestic announces reopening

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 June, 2020

Majestic has announced that, bar "a handful" of stores, its 200-strong estate of retail stores will reopen for business this weekend.

Having taken the decision to close all its stores two days before lockdown, instead operating a nationwide home delivery service, the retailer said the time had now come to reopen its doors. 

“Despite receiving ‘essential’ status, we have kept our branches closed throughout the coronavirus outbreak as we have put the safety of everyone connected with this fantastic business first and foremost,’ said CEO, John Colley. 

Now however, he was "pleased to announce the time has come to reopen our doors”.

Opening times for each store would differ, with changes to be expected in-store by customers including a limit on customer numbers, extra hygiene measures and social distancing guidance.

Depending on the size, staffing and guidance of each branch, there may be extra measures, such as order points, with "a handful currently only accepting pre-order collections until further measures can be introduced", said Colley. 

“Unfortunately, we are unable to offer tastings currently,” he added.

 Colley also took the opportunity to extend his “heartfelt thanks” to every single colleague within the Majestic team for what had been an “incredibly challenging few months”.

“The way they have adapted, the work they have put in and commitment to the company and our customers has been outstanding.   

“Over a year ago Majestic stores were being threatened with wholesale closure. Our future has since been secured, and the role those stores have played across the entire UK in the face of a pandemic has been outstanding.” 



