Majestic reassures over stock after big spike in demand for EU wines

By Andrew Catchpole

Majestic Wine has realised a statement saying “shelves will stay stacked with wine” after customer stockpiling drove dramatic increases in demand for wines over the weekend.

With many stocking up ahead of fears of a strict UK lock down, and supermarkets appealing for sensible buying, Majestic reports that sales of Italian and French wines have risen by 44% and 68% respectively over the last seven days.

“It appears many customers are filling their racks with wines from across Europe, ahead of any potential disruption to supply lines caused by the Covid-19 outbreak,” said the statement.

English wine was also up 124%, sparkling wine in general by 34% and, “perhaps more surprisingly”, sherry sales rose 114% and brandy by 54%.

Demand for online deliveries has also tripled over the past week.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Clearly customers are making sure their wine racks don’t go overlooked, with the prospect of more time at home increasingly likely.”

“Rest assured, however, we have worked closely with our fantastic supply base, and have brought forward our summer inventory across the country. We are confident that we will have the capacity to meet the increase in demand.”

The business said it remains “optimistic” that supplies will not run out over the coming weeks.

Majestic also stressed that it continues to closely follow government and NHS advice regarding hygiene measures and customer/staff health, and has for now suspended in-store customer tastings.







