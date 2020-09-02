Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic reverts back to traditional logo

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 September, 2020

Majestic has revealed it is reverting back to its traditional ‘bunch of grapes grape’ logo, which was used as the company’s identity between 1991 to 2018.

The move followed “extensive customer research and feedback”, with customer focus groups conducted by Majestic describing the new icon as “irrelevant” and “not reminiscent of the Majestic we love”.

Majestic has unveiled two updated versions of the design, both created to encompass Majestic’s heritage, while being less crowded and therefore "cleaner for digital applications". 

It has asked its 1,200 staff to vote to decide the company’s next definitive logo after a series of aborted rebranding projects under the previous management, it said. 

“The Majestic brand is known and loved by over a million customers in the UK, but our branding and imagery has become confused over recent years” said CEO John Colley.

“We’d stopped listening to what our customers and colleagues wanted to see. Moving back to our grape logo is an evolution, rather than a revolution. Both options have the anchor of our history, but with a modern setting. It’s still recognisably Majestic and, crucially, has the feedback of those who matter most at its heart.”

Although Majestic would not be able to rebrand the entire business overnight in the current climate, the move was “setting out where want to get to - and we can get our new branding live on some exciting new developments such as the website and new stores before further roll out", he added.

Although around 75% of Majestic stores still feature the traditional version of the grape, over the last couple of years the business has been moving to a ‘glass’ logo - as seen on the current Majestic website and on a small number of rebranded stores. 



