Majestic appoints director of subscriptions

By Lisa Riley

Majestic Wine has appointed Mark Capon to the newly created role of director of subscriptions.

Capon, who takes on his new job within the next couple of weeks, joins Majestic having previously worked in similar roles across the sector, most recently at Laithwaites.

Heading up Majestic’s subscription arm, Capon’s remit will be to oversee the retailer’s subscription channels, as well as to pursue new opportunities to develop the current offer.

The creation of the new position formed part of a renewed focus on the area for the business, following a “transformational 2020”, said Majestic, which first launched its ‘concierge’ service – a quarterly case of wines sold on subscription – in 2016.

The time was now right to leverage the retailer’s presence to “create a more compelling offer”, said CEO John Colley.

“I really see the opportunity for Majestic to create a subscription arm unlike any other on the marketplace. We have an incredible depth across the business, with our 200 outlets, 1,000 highly trained colleagues and a much improved range.

"This is all something our customers should have access to, regardless of how they shop with us. I know that with his depth of experience, paired with our new direction as a business, Mark can put together a subscription service which will really delight our customers.”

Capon added: “I’m delighted to be joining Majestic at this pivotal moment for the business, and for the sector as a whole. I believe we have all the ingredients to make a fantastic success story of the next chapter of subscription offers. I’m here to prove that experience based, face to face retail can truly work in partnership with this kind of service, with great wines and a great service at its heart.”

The growth of subscription services has been a key feature of lockdown life under Covid, with a survey from Barclays Bank showing that during April 2020 household spend on digital content and subscriptions increased by 50.2%.

Last week, Majestic was recognised with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, as one the Best Places to Work in 2020.