Yapp hops county for new home

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  31 May, 2024

Yapp Brothers is to leave it’s Wiltshire HQ this month for new premises in Somerset, marking a milestone in the company’s 55-year history,

The move sees this seminal Rhone and Loire specialist swapping its familiar Victorian home for a modern warehouse in Sparkford (pictured), which will treble storage capacity for the merchant, while still retaining a retail element.

A regular in Harpers 50 Best Indies listing, Yapp supplies innumerable high-end restaurants, along with a healthy retail and private client business.

Having first been set up by former dentist Robin Yapp, initially operating out of his garage in 1969, Yapp moved to its current Mere site a couple of years later. With business having grown beyond capacity, the move is designed to “enhance the productivity, efficiency and sustainability of Yapp Brothers for decades to come”, according to the company.

CEO Tom Ashworth said of the move: "After 53 remarkable years at our much-loved Old Brewery site, this relocation marks an important chapter in the Yapp story. We are excited to embrace new opportunities, provide an improved working environment for our team, and deliver a broader range of wines and services to our customers at competitive prices."

The move to Sparkford, just 15 miles along the West Country’s main A303 artery, will take place in mid-June.



