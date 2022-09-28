Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Theatre of Wine celebrates hitting 20

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  28 September, 2022

London’s Theatre of Wine has turned 20, marking two decades since founder Daniel Illsley founded the merchant in Greenwich following the new wave of wine interest created by Oddbins and Majestic.

Beginning with a list described as “broad and eclectic”, ranging from “classic fine wines to indigenous grapes and low-intervention unicorns”, Theatre of Wine became an early champion of previously under-represented countries.

Portugal, Greece and Georgia were among those featured, with the company more recently championing the likes of Chile and Poland.

The company also successfully grew its reach, opening further stores in Tufnell Park (2010) and Leytonstone (2017), while building a healthy wholesale side and growing its online presence via www.theatreofwine.com.

“This is a big moment for me, my colleagues and for all those who have supported us over the years. I'm proud to have been one of the first to put less well-known wines in front of a new audience that was keen to learn, and we continue to represent our winemakers, tell their stories, and search for new and exciting discoveries,” said Illsley.

“We couldn't have done it without a loyal and loving customer base, who remain the anchor for everything we do.”

MD Jason Millar added: “Importing directly has allowed us to build strong relationships with wineries over the past two decades. As a result, Theatre of Wine can offer unique wines to our trade and retail customers in London and the UK.”

The anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October, when Theatre of Wine is to host a 20th Anniversary Wine Festival at St Alfrege’s church hall in Greenwich, with winemakers in attendance.

Tickets, at £15, are available via Eventbrite here, and with further enquiries, contact Jason Millar.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Naked Wines brushes off CEO woes for fir...

Fermentation underway in Champagne for “...

Bodega Argento adds three new organic li...

Burgundy optimistic about 2022 vintage,...

Freeze on alcohol duty in mini-budget

Nyetimber predicts record-breaking UK sp...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Blind Ambition Review – rags-to-riches story is important lesson for wine industry

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The comfort of Another Round

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95