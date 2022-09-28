Theatre of Wine celebrates hitting 20

By Andrew Catchpole

London’s Theatre of Wine has turned 20, marking two decades since founder Daniel Illsley founded the merchant in Greenwich following the new wave of wine interest created by Oddbins and Majestic.

Beginning with a list described as “broad and eclectic”, ranging from “classic fine wines to indigenous grapes and low-intervention unicorns”, Theatre of Wine became an early champion of previously under-represented countries.

Portugal, Greece and Georgia were among those featured, with the company more recently championing the likes of Chile and Poland.

The company also successfully grew its reach, opening further stores in Tufnell Park (2010) and Leytonstone (2017), while building a healthy wholesale side and growing its online presence via www.theatreofwine.com.

“This is a big moment for me, my colleagues and for all those who have supported us over the years. I'm proud to have been one of the first to put less well-known wines in front of a new audience that was keen to learn, and we continue to represent our winemakers, tell their stories, and search for new and exciting discoveries,” said Illsley.

“We couldn't have done it without a loyal and loving customer base, who remain the anchor for everything we do.”

MD Jason Millar added: “Importing directly has allowed us to build strong relationships with wineries over the past two decades. As a result, Theatre of Wine can offer unique wines to our trade and retail customers in London and the UK.”

The anniversary will be celebrated on Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 October, when Theatre of Wine is to host a 20th Anniversary Wine Festival at St Alfrege’s church hall in Greenwich, with winemakers in attendance.

Tickets, at £15, are available via Eventbrite here, and with further enquiries, contact Jason Millar.







