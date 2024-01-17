All change for Gusbourne as it announces CEO

By Jo Gilbert

Leading sparkling and fine wine producer Gusbourne has today announced it has a new CEO, with former marketing director Jonathan White stepping up following a ‘rigorous internal and external search process’.

Gusbourne is ‘delighted to have promoted internally’ the Kent-based estate said as it announced that White has now assumed the top role, following the departure of Charlie Holland who stepped down in June last year.

A number of other top appointments have been made too. As part of a leadership team reshuffle, Simon Bradbury will be moving into the role of chief commercial officer from his previous position as global sales director, where he will be responsible for the direct-to-consumer channel alongside his existing responsibility for trade, corporate and international sales. Meanwhile, Katharine Berry, group chief financial officer, will take on responsibility for vineyard and wine operations alongside her existing remit covering finance, HR and IT.

Jim Ormonde, chairman, said: “The board are delighted to appoint Jonathan as CEO. In the five and a half years he has worked at Gusbourne, he has shown real passion and commitment to building the Gusbourne brand into one of the UK’s most prestigious wine brands. He brings an in-depth knowledge and understanding of the business along with great leadership qualities and significant wine industry experience.”

Ormonde also thanked Mike Paul for his “wise counsel as interim CEO and supporting the ongoing strategic progress of the company”.

Formerly of Armit Wines and Berry Bros. & Rudd, White has worked at Gusbourne since 2018 and since then has played a key role in the development and global expansion of the brand while also establishing its cellar door and direct-to-consumer channel.

It is intended that both White and Bradbury will join the board as executive directors, while Paul will resume his role as non-executive director.

The Gusbourne brand was born in 2004, when the first vines were planted at Gusbourne Estate in Appledore, Kent. Twenty years later, it sources grapes solely from its own vineyards and also at Goodwood Estate in neighbouring West Sussex, where it focuses on the classic Champagne varieties.

The appointment of White marks a conclusion to the hunt for a new CEO after Holland resigned from Gusbourne following ten years with the company. He has now taken on the role of winemaker at Jackson Family Wines, where he has been involved in plans for the California-based company to make a push in English still and sparkling wine.







