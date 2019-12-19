Gusbourne expands global reach

By Lisa Riley

Gusbourne has announced it is extending its global reach with new distribution partners in seven countries from the start of 2020.

Launching at Vinexpo in Paris during February, Gusbourne will be imported to France through Les Passeurs de Vin. In Austria, Derksen will be distributing the wines and in Germany, Segnitz & Co will be focusing on listings in leading hotels and restaurants, the English wine producer announced this morning.

Fine Brands will be distributing Gusbourne in Finland and Classic Drinks in Ireland. Glengarry will take on distribution in New Zealand while Moscow-based Novaya Klassika will be supplying Gusbourne throughout Russia.

The new distribution deals will take the total number of overseas countries Gusbourne is available in to 15.

The company was “very much looking forward to working closely with our new and existing distribution partners in the years ahead", said CEO Charlie Holland.

"Ever since Gusbourne was founded in 2004, we have been privileged to supply a wide range of leading restaurants, hotels and prestigious retailers across the UK and beyond with our award-winning wines and we are thrilled Gusbourne will be available in 15 countries overseas from the start of 2020,” he said.

Gusbourne will also be served in the first class lounges of Japan Airlines from April. The wines are already distributed internationally in the US, Japan, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, UAE and Switzerland.

In April this year, the producer revealed plans to increase its acreage in West Sussex with vines to be planted across 57 acres.

The additional plantings, which are due to take place next year, will take Gusbourne's total acreage under vine to 136 in West Sussex. The estate already has 152 acres planted in its original home of Kent.

