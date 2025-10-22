Wine GB unveils Golden 50 Wine List

By Hamish Graham

Trade body Wine GB has today announced the second edition of the Golden 50 Wine List. The 2025 list, launched in partnership with the Vineyard & Winery Show, highlights British wines that have won gold medals in 2025 across a slew of domestic and international competitions.

The list – selected from 105 eligible wines – was curated from gold medal winners at events including the Sommelier Wine Awards (SWAs), the IWSC, the IWC and the Wine GB Awards.

Amongst the producers on the list, 17 won gold medals across multiple competitions. Notable winners included Kent’s Gusbourne who won 11 gold medals across four competitions, and Chapel Down who won 7 golds across three competitions.

Several wines on the list one more than one medal gold medal including Lyme Bay Winery’s Martin Lane Chardonnay 2020 and Langham Wine Estate’s Blanc de Blancs NV.

CEO of Wine GB, Nicola Bates detailed that curating the list was a challenge thanks to the abundance of strong candidates amongst UK wine producers: “This has been another incredible year for wines from the UK and it is so important for us to recognise the wonderful achievements of these award-winners.

“We had so many outstanding wines to consider in 2025, it is an incredibly hard task to select just the best 50.”

She added: “We have seen our first 99 point wine, and with another global trophy from the International Wine Challenge, it is very clear that quality is continually increasing. We are seeing more and more interest in our sector, especially from overseas markets which demonstrates how this message is getting through.”

The wines will be available to taste at the Vineyard & Winery Show on November 19 2025. To read the full list click here.





