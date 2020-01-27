WineGB to exhibit as ‘major generic body’ at LWF

By Lisa Riley

WineGB has announced it will exhibit at this year’s London Wine Fair (LWF) as a major generic body for the first time.

The move underlined the “category growth and increasing demand from both the domestic and key international markets”, said WineGB.

It also follows LWF having seen “significant growth” from English and Welsh wines exhibiting over the last couple of years, either on individual or importer stands.

LWF will be the largest exhibition – beyond its own annual tasting – for WineGB in 2020. The zone will feature a fully staffed reception and meeting area, surrounded by the individual wineries in either pre-built pods or space, which will be located in the Drinks Britannia section.

WineGB said it was “delighted to be back at LWF and to see a good range of English and Welsh producers present”.

“This is such an important event for the UK wine trade and it’s great that the nation’s own thriving wine industry is part of it. It is an exciting time for English and Welsh wines and here is a great opportunity to showcase a range of wines and producers to the UK trade,” said Julia Trustram Eve, marketing manager, WineGB.

“We know that there is a great deal of interest in English and Welsh wines from all sectors of the trade, and LWF will provide that platform,” she added.

WineGB and LWF shared a mutual understanding that its members would benefit from having visibility at the UK’s biggest and most important wine trade event, said Hannah Tovey, head of LWF.

“There is, simply put, no better opportunity to meet UK buyers across the on and off-trade spectrum on such a relevant platform. Here’s to a fabulous and diverse showcase of our home-grown talent, from producers big and small.”

LWF’s visitor surveys had over the last few years demonstrated that “our professional wine buyer attendees would like more English wine content – England is routinely cited as a ‘top five’ country – ultimately to support putting more English wines on their lists”, she added.

“We can be confident that the appetite for this content is enormous; those British wineries who have already participated have enjoyed vast numbers of enthusiastic visitors and we are absolutely thrilled that WineGB has carved out a new way for its producer members to work with us for our 40th anniversary edition of LWF.

WineGB has invited its almost 500-strong membership to participate and said it was is expecting “strong take up”.