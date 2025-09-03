Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Auction underway

By Oliver Catchpole

The annual Cape Winemakers Guild Protégé Programme Auction, which began on 21 August, continues apace.

The auction takes place virtually on the Strauss & Co website and will finish on 6 October at 6pm.

A sister to the Cape Winemakers Guild Auction, the event aims to raise money for the Protégé Programme, a skills development programme for the South African wine industry.

During the programme, which lasts for three years, mentors from the Cape Winemakers Guild work with the protégés to develop their winemaking skills.

Each year of the internship is spent with a different mentor, ensuring a diverse learning experience.

Since it began in 2006, 38 people have completed the programme, with 22 of them now involved in winemaking roles or projects. There are 10 more are currently participating in the internship.

Three graduated protégés are selling wine at the auction: Karabelo Masoleng (pictured, left), with her Serendipity Pinot Noir 2024, Lindelwa Panaso Msomi (pictured, centre), with her iNtombenhle Pinotage 2024 and Tholakele Tania Bekwayo (pictured, right), with Tamara Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature 2024.

Each of these wines were created in each protégés’ second year of the programme, under the mentorship of Charles Hopkins at De Grendel Wine Estate, JD Pretorius at Warwick Wine Estate and Pieter Ferreira at Graham Beck, respectively.

Tholakele, whose wine is named after her primary school teacher, said: “This wine is my tribute passion project – a heartfelt expression of deep passion, opportunity, and the transformative power of mentorship. It celebrates all mentors who ignite excellence within us.”

Notable auction lots include: lunch and a private tasting for six people with Duncan Savage at Savage Wines in Salt River, the 2026 Harvest Experience with Hannes Storm at Storm Wines and the Cellar Table Experience, which is a lunch for 8 guests with Coenie Snyman at Rock of Eye Wines.

