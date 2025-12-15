Bibendum and Matthew Clark unveil their 2026 on-trade predictions

By Hamish Graham

Drinks distributors Bibendum and Matthew Clark (both under the C&C Group umbrella) have unveiled their 2026 predictions for the on-trade – both in terms of overall and wine-specific trends.

Although the shifting plates of consumer behaviour continue to throw up challenges – be that people eating out less or young people moderating their alcohol consumption – the two wholesalers anticipate opportunities for the on-trade. Tapping a greater share of consumption during special occasions and breaking down barriers for the next generation of drinkers are just two potential avenues for the sector to pursue.

When it comes to wine, data captured by MODE – a C&C Group in-house tool that tracks wine trends in the on-trade – highlights an increasing presence of contemporary styles, from cool climate reds to lesser-known grape varieties. Additionally, there is a renewed emphasis on wines from classic regions as shown by an increase in French and Italian listings, coinciding with decreases for Greek and Austrian bins.

The trends from Bibendum and Matthew Clark can be read below, with insights developed from both in-house MODE data and on-trade data from CGA.

Six Macro-trends Shaping the Market in 2026:

Competition in the mid-section

Consumers will want to spend on options that are either affordable or meaningful which will likely fuel the growth of entry-level wines, as well as some premium options, challenging the wines in mid-section. In 2026, we anticipate reduced duplications, such as two Sauvignon Blancs at similar price points, with wines in the mid-section needing a strong and compelling reason to justify their place on the list.

Premium by-the-glass offering

With moderation and affordability front of mind, wines by-the-glass reduce the risk of overspending and provide a safe way to trade up for all occasions. For operators, by-the-glass will be a key focus to engage consumers and drive margin growth, particularly when supported by wine preservation systems that maintain the quality of premium wines.

Lighter Reds for earlier occasions

Red wines have struggled with consistent declines in recent years. However, in premium spaces, lighter styles such as Pinot Noir and Grenache are gaining share of listings. As drinking occasions shift earlier in the day, lighter reds, better suited to these moments, are increasingly positioned to compete with refreshing whites and rosés, carving out space traditionally occupied by beer and cider.

Tiering rosé

French rosé, which often commands higher than average selling prices, has delivered the strongest volume share growth within the category (+1.6% versus last year). Upmarket on-trade operators are capitalising on this demand by tiering Provence rosé offerings, a trend likely to expand across more menus in 2026.

Broadening sparkling wine ranges

While prosecco and champagne remain staples, 2026 is set to introduce more options that bridge the gap, such as English sparkling wine, French crémant, and New World sparkling styles from origins like South Africa and Australia. In 2025, sparkling wine declined at a slower pace than other wine categories, making it a key area of focus for operators seeking growth.

Defaulting to ‘safe’ options

On premium menus analysed by MODE, wine listings are focused on France and Italy, with fewer Austrian and Greek options. These safe regions act as essential anchors within a wine list and are a must-have for operators. However, there is clear opportunity to drive discovery and trade-up through strategic ranging and well-designed menu layouts. Operators that implement strong product laddering and thoughtful menu structure are likely to outperform.

10 Wine Trends to Watch in 2026:

White Rioja – Range of styles

White Rioja, now the second most popular white wine listing after Galician whites, is increasingly popular. Styles range from fresh, fruit-driven Crianza to complex, oak-aged gran reservas, showcasing vibrant acidity and layered fruit through to nutty, honeyed examples. White Rioja is present in at least three out of five venues analysed by MODE.

Australian Shiraz – Cool climate heroes

Shiraz from Australia is seeing a strong growth, with more menus featuring this style and overall listings on the rise. Shiraz from cooler-climates such as Yarra Valley, Adelaide Hills and Eden Valley are gaining traction.

Piedmont whites – Gaining traction

Piedmont is the most popular Italian region for white wine appearing in at least four out of five venue lists analysed by MODE. White wine listings from Piedmont are showing steady growth. Classic grapes such as Cortese, Timorasso and Arneis lead this growth, with some venues also beginning to list lesser-known varieties like Nascetta and Favorita, indicating a broader curiosity for Piedmont’s diverse heritage.

Pinot Noir – Beyond Burgundy

Pinot Noir leads all still wine varieties in growth of listings in venues analysed by MODE, mostly from Burgundy, but also from the US, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. This reflects a willingness to explore and a curiosity to try diverse expressions of Pinot Noir. Of the lists analysed by MODE, French Pinot Noir features in most, but Pinot Noir from the USA, Australia or New Zealand appear in at least half.

English still wine – Sparkling halo effect

The rising popularity of English sparkling wine is creating a halo effect, boosting interest in listing still styles of English wine. Warmer, more consistent growing conditions are improving quality and reliability, with key varieties including Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Bacchus, Pinot Blanc, and Meunier.

French whites – Beyond the classics

Listings of French whites are rising with Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc dominating growth, but grapes such as Vermentino and the Marsanne blend are included in lists from at least a third of venues analysed by MODE.

Spanish Garnacha – ‘The grenaissance’

One of Spain’s most historic grape varieties, Garnacha is experiencing a resurgence as winemakers craft more refined, elegant expressions with minimal oak influence. These fresher styles are emerging from regions such as Sierra de Gredos, Navarra, Catalonia, and Aragon. Spanish Garnacha appears in at least three out of five venues analysed by MODE.

Alsace – Rise of the next generation

Growth is evident beyond the typical Riesling, extending to blended whites and Pinot Noir. A new generation of winemakers is honouring tradition while embracing modern techniques, and improving climatic conditions are enabling better ripening in this northern region. White wines from Alsace feature in most venues analysed by MODE and Pinot Noir in at least one out of five.

California – Resurgence of icons

2026 will see a renewed focus on Californian wines with classics such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay – particularly from iconic brands – showing the strongest growth. At the same time, diversity is increasing as winemakers experiment with different soils and grape varieties, introducing more styles from Syrah, Cabernet Franc, Riesling, Zinfandel and Viognier.

Portuguese Rosé – Diverse styles

Portuguese rosé makes up a small number of listings but appears in more venues this year. Typically crafted from indigenous grapes such as Touriga Nacional, Baga and Ramisco, these wines are often known for their fuller-bodied style. However, lighter examples from regions like Vinho Verde also feature, highlighting the diversity of rosés produced in Portugal.











