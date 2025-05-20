Subscriber login Close [x]
Bancroft onboards Riebeek Valley Wine Company’s RAAR range to portfolio

Published:  20 May, 2025

Bancroft Wines has announced the addition of South African Riebeek Valley Wine Company to its portfolio. The new deal will see the Swartland producer’s RAAR range imported to the UK.

The range is named after the Afrikaans word ‘raar’ meaning rare or scarce, with the winery focusing on lesser-known varietals to reflect the terroir of Swartland. The six SKUs that will be available to UK buyers include a Grenache Blanc, a Skin Contact Chenin Blanc and a Petite Sirah.

The move bolsters Bancroft’s South African portfolio with the RAAR wines now available alongside vintages from the likes of Ahrens Family Wines, Constantia Glen Winery and fellow Swartland-producer Marras Wines.

Sheree Nothnagel, winemaker at Riebeek Valley Wine Company, views Bancroft as an importer with a matching wine ethos.

She commented: “We are honoured and excited to partner with Bancroft Wines. Their deep understanding of the UK wine market and a strong portfolio of discerning customers make them the perfect fit for RAAR. We believe Bancroft’s commitment to quality and storytelling aligns beautifully with the spirit of RAAR.”

Buyer at Bancroft Wines, Jilly Kinnear, added: “We’re delighted to welcome RAAR to our portfolio.”

“The range is a great representation of what we seek in our producers — authenticity, terroir-driven wines, and a compelling story. RAAR offers our customers an exciting new perspective on Swartland winemaking.”





