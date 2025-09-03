SITT Autumn confirms 13 new importers

By Oliver Catchpole

The Specialist Importers Trade Tasting (SITT) has confirmed that 13 new wine and spirit importers will be joining the line up in September for the Autumn 2025 events in London and Manchester.

Five of these importers are exclusive to the Manchester tasting: Vinham Wines, Wine Traders, The Original Wines, Amathus Drinks and Alliance Wine.

The other 10 additions at both London and Manchester are: Sapling Spirits, Pinea, Praise Wines, ODV Vouvray, Very Fine Vinos, Ultra Comida, Nebbia de Luce, Maltby & Greek and Ben Franks Wines.

There will also be many familiar importers from previous SITT events.

Samantha Halliday, commercial director at Agile Media, the event organiser, said: “We have an incredible line-up of wine and spirit importers this year – plenty of familiar faces, alongside exciting new additions and wineries seeking UK importers.”

SITT will take place at The Royal Horticultural Halls, London, on 15 September, and at etc. venues, 11 Portland Street, Manchester, on 17 September.

Entry is free for qualifying trade professionals, including press.

As ever, a special feature of SITT is that none of the wines at either event are to be found outside the independent sector. By focusing on the best specialist wine importers, SITT provides independent buyers with a chance to uncover multiple wines in a single day of tasting that are exclusively available to them.

There will also be a Spotlight On focus on Crémant, and a free-pour area featuring Gold Winners from the Sommelier Wine Awards.

Further updates on a programme of masterclasses will be announced soon.

