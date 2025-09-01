South Africa lands two 100 pointers in Atkin’s latest Special Report

By Oliver Catchpole

In the 13th edition of his annual South Africa Special Report, Tim Atkin MW has scored two wines 100 points (full marks).

These wines are the 2024 Alheit Magnetic North (a single vineyard Chenin Blanc sourced from two parcels of dry-farmed bush vines in Citrusdal) and the 2023 Porseleinberg Syrah (sourced from organic vineyards in the Swartland).

Both producers have in fact received a perfect score before – Porseleinberg for its 2018 release and Chris Alheit for his 2023 Nautical Dawn.

For his report, released just ahead of the industry's big Cape Wine event, Atkin tasted 2,000 wines from almost 400 producers in South Africa, all funded by Wines of South Africa.

Some of the highlights included Donovan Rall of Rall Wines, who achieved Winemaker of the Year, Danie Carinus of Bluegum Grove in Stellenbosch, who was awarded Viticulturist of the Year, and Dr Paul Clüver, who attained 2025 Winemaking Legend.

Syrah was the top red, with 21 wines achieving 95 points or more. Atkin stated that the country’s best reds are “every bit as good as its world-class whites”.

However, Chenin Blanc was the star grape this year, with 34 wines scoring 95 or above. Atkin said: “The Cape has definitively eclipsed the Loire Valley as the source of the planet’s best dry Chenin Blancs.” He added that this grape “reflects different soil types and terroirs more faithfully than any other South African variety”.

South Africa’s national vineyard is shrinking – it lost almost 13,000ha over the last decade, due to climate change and declining profits.

However, Atkin noted industry efforts to build soil health, using techniques such as regenerative agriculture, integrated pest management and the use of precision tools, as well as suggestions from viticulturist Rosa Kruger that they should be “working with the natural contours of the land to… fight against erosion”.

Overall, Atkin said: The majority of the country’s best winegrowers and winemakers are closely attuned to nature and deeply respectful of their vineyards. Acknowledging that the land, the vines and the vintage have the final say is letting winemakers create wines that express a place and a time, as much as their own personalities. Place is arguably more important than style or grape variety.”

Atkin’s Podium 2025

Winemaker of the Year: Donovan Rall of Rall Wines

Young Winemaker of the Year: Stuart Botha of Tokara

Rising Star of the Year: Megan van der Merwe of Beau Constantia

Viticulturist of the Year: Danie Carinus of Bluegum Grove

Producers’ Cellar of the Year: Riebeek Valley Wine Company

Winemaking Legend: Dr Paul Clüver

Best Cellar Door Experience: Gabriëlskloof

Overall White Wine of the Year: 2024 Alheit Vineyards Magnetic North Chenin Blanc, Citrusdal Mountain

Overall Red Wine of the Year: 2023 Porseleinberg Syrah, Swartland

Overall Rosé of the Year: 2025 Doolhof XCLUSIV Rosé, Limietberg

Overall Sparkling Wine of the Year: 2019 Graham Beck Cuvée Clive Cap Classique, Western Cape

Overall Sweet Wine of the Year: 2022 Boekenhoutskloof Noble Late Harvest, Franschhoek

Overall Fortified Wine of the Year: 2005 Boplaas Colheita 20-Year-Old Cape Tawny, Calitzdorp

Red Wine Discovery of the Year: 2022 Beeslaar The Sacrament, Stellenbosch

White Wine Discovery of the Year: 2024 Sadie Family Twiswind, Swartland

Rosé Wine Discovery of the Year: 2024 Lost Boy Latigo, Cape Agulhas

Fortified Wine Discovery of the Year: NV Saldanha Oloroso N° 3, Swartland

Sparkling Wine Discovery of the Year: 2020 Boschendal Mountain Rose Pinot Noir Rosé Cap Classique, Coastal

Best Value White of the Year: 2023 Windmeul OVP Chenin Blanc Reserve, Paarl

Best Value Red of the Year: 2024 Kloovenburg Village Red, Swartland

Best Value Rosé of the Year: 2024 Le Sueur Grenache Rosé, Klein Karoo

Best Value Sparkling Wine of the Year: 2024 Rebel Rebel Cinsault Méthode Ancestrale, Bottelary

Best Value Sweet Wine of the Year: 2024 Van Loveren VRL Special Late Harvest Gewürztraminer, Robertson

Best Value Fortified Wine of the Year: NV KWV Classic Collection Cape Tawny, Western Cape





More details on Tim Atkin’s South Africa Special Report can be found at: www.timatkin.com







