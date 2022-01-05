Chile tasting postponed as other physical January trade events hang in the balance

By Andrew Catchpole

Wines of Chile has postponed its 13 January showcase tasting in London, with several other organisers of tastings this month also understood to be considering whether to still go ahead.

Speaking to Harpers, Anita Jackson, UK director at Wines of Chile, expressed her disappointment at what she said had been a “really tough decision”, adding that the body was now looking to reschedule, possibly for dates in March.

“We felt that people don’t really want to travel at the moment, so I think it is a wise decision to look to deliver a successful event in the future, and also when we can have our friends from Chile over,” said Jackson.

The wine trade planned to swing back into action in the New Year, with a series of important dates in the diary, but many organisers have been speaking both with each other and internally to consider whether to go ahead in light of the current wave of Covid.

It is possible that the postponement of Chile may set a pattern for other January and early February events, although at the time of writing many trade tastings are still open for registration.

Portfolio tastings from Liberty and Bibendum, plus special focus tastings from the likes of GB Wine Shippers, Vindependents and ABS, and several Burgundy tastings including Flint Wines, Charles Taylor Wines, Montrachet Fine Wine, Liberty and Burgundy Under One Roof, are also scheduled for January, with strict Covid precautions in place.

Looking further ahead, when the current wave of Omicron is predicted to have subsided, Agile Media’s own SITT (Specialist Importers Trade Tasting) is still planned to take place on 28 February, again following rigorous Covid safety protocols.

There are also a series of important digital events worthy of attention, including a Kohsu Wines of Japan tasting on 27 January, when Jane Parkinson and Joe Wadsack will host, involving eight different wineries, all of which are currently represented in the UK market (contact KOJ@thisisphipps.com).











