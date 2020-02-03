Bibendum launches major Bordeaux service

By Mathew Lyons

Leading UK distributor Bibendum Wine has launched a new initiative to streamline the sale of fine wines from Bordeaux to the UK on- and off-trade.

The project will enable Bibendum customers to source anything from cru Bourgeois to first growths direct from the châteaux cellars.

Bibendum is working with négociant Compagnie Medocaine on the scheme. Premium estates already participating include Château Pedesclaux and Château d’Issan, owned by the Cruse and Lorenzetti families; Goulée, Pagodes de Cos and Château Cos d’Estournel, owned by Cos d’Estournel; and Château d'Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon, which are both part of the Baron Philippe de Rothschild portfolio.

Michael Saunders, chief executive of Bibendum, said: “We believe this project will revolutionise how top Bordeaux is sold in the on-trade. By creating a focused range of top wines, we will be able to put forward an offer that has not been seen before by the UK on-trade.

“With the majority of Bordeaux cru classé wines bought en primeur, we really wanted to facilitate better working relationships between the châteaux and the restaurants their wines are sold in.

“Having the wines come direct from the cellars at competitive market prices is a first. This is just the start and we plan to broaden this range of wines with ongoing availability across the year.”

Further details of the Cellar Tasting: Bordeaux Project will be announced at its launch on 23 March.

The news follows on from the recent expansion of Bidendum’s wider portfolio.

Earlier this year it announced a raft of new producers, including Austria’s Weingut Nittnaus, Argentina’s Bodega Otronia, South Africa’s Ghost Corner and Domaine Wardy from the Lebanon.

It added new producers from from England, New Zealand, Italy, Greece and Uruguay last September.









