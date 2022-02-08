Wines of Roussillon launches three-year promotional campaign

By James Lawrence

The Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR) has unveiled a new three year generic campaign, designed to raise the profile of the region in the UK, supporting the commercial efforts of its wine producers and importers.

As part of this new marketing drive, the CIVR will host a series of events and initiatives in 2022, designed to inform and educate UK trade and press about the exceptional qualities of the region.

Highlights include a trade and press tasting in London on Monday 13 June where visitors will be able to meet Roussillon producers and taste their portfolios of still dry wines and Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines).

In addition, two masterclasses will be presented by Eric Aracil. He will explore some of Roussillon’s 14 AOPs and 2 IGPs and lead a tutored tasting of appellations and styles from across the region.

Other activities will include a sommelier masterclass at 67 Pall Mall on 19 September, as well as press and buyers’ trips to the region in the spring and autumn of 2022. The campaign will be supported by a sustained PR & marketing activity throughout the year.

The announcement follows news that in the first six months of 2021, Roussillon wine exports to the UK increased by 41% in volume and 48% in value, when compared with the same period in 2020.

Sales figures for 2021 show that the UK represents 5% of Roussillon’s total exports in volume and 6% in value. Roussillon’s dry AOP wines dominate exports to the UK, accounting for 91% of sales.

Eric Aracil, co-director in charge of exports at the CIVR, commented: “The United Kingdom is a key market for Roussillon wines. It is the seventh importer of AOP wines from Roussillon and the number one export market for Roussillon’s Vins Doux Naturels (fortified sweet wines) by volume.”

He added: “The geographical location, topography and geology of Roussillon combine with our Catalan and viticultural heritage to produce wines with strong personality and defined character. Their quality, typicity, food friendliness and respect for the local environment, all appeal to UK consumers who are looking for great wines with authenticity.

“The communications campaign we kick-started in the UK in the spring of 2021 has given us great momentum. We are now excited to be launching a three-year plan for 2022-2024. Alongside increasing the profile of our region, the main focus of our 2022 campaign will be to support the commercial efforts of Roussillon wine producers and their importers.”













