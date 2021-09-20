Subscriber login Close [x]
Three new Bordeaux estates join Bibendum Bordeaux project

By Michelle Perrett
Published:  20 September, 2021

Bibendum Wine has announced that three new top Bordeaux estates have joined its Bordeaux fine wine project, which was launched in partnership with négociant, Compagnie Medocaine, last year.

The three new estates joining the project, which enables Bibendum on-trade customers to source anything from cru Bourgeois to first growths direct from the châteaux cellar, comprises Angelus (Le Carillon d’Angelus), Phélan Ségur (Ch. Phélan Ségur) and Haut Bailly (Ch. Haut Bailly, La Parde de Haut Bailly). The wines will be available from late September.

At launch, Bibendum already had a number of premium estates participating in the project. These include Château Pedesclaux and Château d’Issan, owned by the Cruse and Lorenzetti families; Goulée, Pagodes de Cos and Château Cos d’Estournel, owned by Cos d’Estournel; and Château d'Armailhac and Château Clerc Milon, which are both part of the Baron Philippe de Rothschild portfolio.

Robert Mathias, wine buyer for the Bordeaux Project at Bibendum, said: “After launching our game-changing Bordeaux project last year, we have given our customers access to fine wines from all over the region, with perfect provenance. We are delighted that more chateaux have seen how beneficial this project is, helping them forge new relationships with the premium on-trade.”

Château Haut-Bailly said it was fortunate to work with Bibendum as partners for many years and said it was “very proud to partake in the Bordeaux Project which will showcase their expertise and passion for our wines and our region”.

Château Phélan Ségur added: “We are extremely excited to join the Bordeaux Project. We cannot wait to travel to London and collaborate with the Bibendum team after such a long time and look forward to meeting some of the most prestigious customers in the UK.”

Château Angelus said the project offered its wines “great exposure”.

Last year Bibendum Wine also announced three new châteaux were joining the project.

These included AXA Millésimes (Tourelles de Longueville, Château Pichon Baron), Bouygues (Château Tronquoy Lalande), and Delon (Château Potensac and Clos du Marquis).





Top photo shows Angelus, one of the estates joining the project. 





