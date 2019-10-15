Gran Juvé & Camps reborn as organic Cava

By Lisa Riley

Juvé & Camps has expressed its commitment to sustainability with the launch of the first organic certified vintage of its flagship premium Cava.

Gran Juvé & Camps 2015 is a Gran Reserva Brut cava made from a selection of the finest organic Xarel·lo, Macabeo, Parellada, and Chardonnay grapes grown on the Espiells estate in Sant Sadurní d'Anoia in the Penedès region.

Far exceeding the regulatory council’s requirements for Gran Reserva cavas, Gran Juvé & Camps undergoes a total of 42 months ageing.

The launch of the organic 2015 vintage marked “a step forward in favour of sustainability and environmental awareness” for the winery.

“After almost fifty vintages, this release marks the first organic Gran Juvé & Camps - an expression of our belief that sustainability begins at the point of origin: the vineyard,” it said.

To mark the occasion, the 12% abv Cava comes in an exclusive premium case (rrp: €35.65).

Family owned Juvé & Camps, which has been dedicated to viticulture for centuries, owns 271ha of 100% organic vineyards and produces, from its underground cellars of the Sant Sadurní d'Anoia winery, brands such as Juvé & Camps La Capella, La Siberia, Gran Juvé & Camps, Milesimé, Milesimé Rosé, Blanc de Noirs, Reserva de la Familia, Essential, Cinta Púrpura, Nectar Blanc and the Brut Rosé.

Juvé & Camps belongs to J&C Prime Brands alongside three other wine businesses: the Penedès winery Propietat d’Espiells, the Ribera del Duero winery Pagos de Anguix and the distributor Primeras Marcas.





