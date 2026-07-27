Nick Gillett: Aperitivo – The best thing we’ve borrowed from Europe

By Hamish Graham

There's a shade of orange that has colonised the British summer, and I bet you know the one. It's a spritz enjoyed on every terrace, every canalside table, every Instagram grid.

And I'll admit, every time I see it, I have two thoughts in quick succession. The first is – “Good. People are out, they're relaxed, they're drinking something with a bit of craft to it before dinner.” The second is – “I wonder if they know there’s a whole world of spritzes to explore”.

Aperitivo isn’t one specific cocktail, or serve – it’s a time of day; a cultural phenomenon and social event that’s about coming together and stretching out dinner. And it might be the best thing we’ve borrowed from our European cousins, in a generation.

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Let's be honest about what we've nicked here. The aperitivo is Italian to its bones – the late-afternoon, early-evening pause where you gather before dinner, catch up with friends and family, mark the end of the working day and (if you want to get technical) wake up your appetite for what's to come. The bitterness and botanicals really do a job on the old stomach. There's proper science and history in every glass.

Now, am I convinced that anyone ordering a Negroni on a Tuesday is thinking hard about their digestive tract? I’m not. But the function is still doing its quiet work whether the drinker clocks it or not, and that's rather the beauty of the thing.

What's changed in Britain is the shape of the evening itself. For two decades our trade was built on the back of explosive late-night drinking: the shots, the sticky floors, the 1am kebab. That model is quietly deflating.

The IWSR numbers back this up. The after-dinner moment is shrinking, while the pre-dinner drink is holding firm – UK bitters and spirit aperitifs have been growing at around five per cent a year, with liqueurs close behind.

People are heading out earlier, eating earlier, and treating that post-work, pre-dinner slot as the main event rather than the warm-up. That, to me, is a change worth celebrating. A civilised drink, in daylight, with people you like, before a decent meal. What's not to like?

Beyond the spritz

Here's where I'd push our industry a little. The spritz is the doorway, not the house. It's brilliant at what it does – approachable, refreshing, photogenic – and it has dragged millions of people into the occasion. But behind it sits a category with genuine depth, and we’ve not even scratched the surface yet.

We're seeing the knowledgeable few move on to serves like Punt e Mes over ice with a splash of soda. It’s sweet vermouth and bitterness, barely two ingredients, and about as perfect a simple serve as exists.

The Negroni has gone from insider's order to menu staple, and I'm delighted that we get to pour Antica Formula into so many of them. There's a broader appetite for savoury, bitter, herbal flavours than I've seen in my career. Reach for a proper vermouth, such as a Dolin or a Carpano, build an Americano, and you're handing someone a drink with a story and a spine, not just a colour.

The other wonderful quality aperitivo has, is that it’s gloriously undiscriminating. Try to segment it neatly by age and you'll tie yourself in knots. The younger crowd call it “pre's”; my generation called it “after-work drinks”. The Italians were there first and gave it an altogether better (and more elegant) name. It cuts across ages, cities, and budgets.

And crucially, it doesn't need alcohol to work. Because the occasion is the point, everybody can be at the table. Botivo leans into this perfectly: proper bitterness, proper intrigue, none of the abv.

Add the Giffard alcohol-free range and Almave for the no-and-low drinkers, and you've a bar where the designated driver, the friend who's off it this month, and the person simply having a night away from booze all get a great drink with the same sense of occasion. Nobody has to compromise.

A ritual we should adapt

The obvious objection for aperitivo adoption in the UK, is the weather. The al fresco nature of the occasion makes it a warm-climate habit, and we are not, despite what the few sweaty weeks of heat wave might tempt us to think, a warm-climate country.

But I think we’re making it work. The category data already shows the spritz ritual going year-round; a candlelit bar in February can hold aperitivo hour every bit as well as a Roman piazza in July. It’s as much about the beverages and environment on offer, as it is about the weather.

So here is my rally. Let's not treat this as a passing fad to be milked and discarded. Let's treat it as the start of a proper culture - the café-culture, drinks-with-a-purpose, sit-and-savour instinct that Europe does so well.

Go and read the story of Fernet-Branca sometime; go and understand why bitters exist at all; and don’t rest your laurels by just enjoying the drink you know. There's a whole evening's education in a category most people have only sipped the surface of.

We didn't invent aperitivo. But we have a rare chance to make it properly, permanently ours. And our spirits and hospitality industries will benefit, if we do.









