Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hallgarten evolves online ordering with new app

By Lisa Riley
Published:  25 March, 2021

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has evolved its online ordering with the launch of a new customer ordering app. 

The specialist wine importer said the Hallgarten app would allow customers to order their wines from wherever they are, at whatever time of day, with next day delivery to large parts of the UK. 

Once registered, customers can browse Hallgarten’s portfolio of over 1,000 wines, search for individual products by product code, by description, or find a wine by scanning its barcode. 

Moreover, to ensure efficiency of ordering, product listings in the app are updated live with stock availability and customers’ order history available to view, and repeat order, from the home screen.

Having first launched an online ordering platform in 2016, Hallgarten said it had been looking to expand it ever since.  

“Over the past year we have looked for a more intuitive platform for our customers, which would enable them to work both on the move and at their desks,” said Andrew Bewes, MD, Hallgarten Wines

While the past year had “taken its toll on the industry”, it had given Hallgarten the chance to “take a step back from our service offering, look to the future and invest in this exciting development”, he added

“We acknowledge the limitations of operating our offices on a nine to five basis, while serving a customer-base (both on and off-trade) which works very different hours. 

“Our goal was to offer our partners a technology that enables them to order their wines at any time of day or night and from any location.”

The app, which is powered by SwiftCloud, is available to download on both iOS and Android.







 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Head of Marketing UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95