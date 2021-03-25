Hallgarten evolves online ordering with new app

By Lisa Riley

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has evolved its online ordering with the launch of a new customer ordering app.

The specialist wine importer said the Hallgarten app would allow customers to order their wines from wherever they are, at whatever time of day, with next day delivery to large parts of the UK.

Once registered, customers can browse Hallgarten’s portfolio of over 1,000 wines, search for individual products by product code, by description, or find a wine by scanning its barcode.

Moreover, to ensure efficiency of ordering, product listings in the app are updated live with stock availability and customers’ order history available to view, and repeat order, from the home screen.

Having first launched an online ordering platform in 2016, Hallgarten said it had been looking to expand it ever since.

“Over the past year we have looked for a more intuitive platform for our customers, which would enable them to work both on the move and at their desks,” said Andrew Bewes, MD, Hallgarten Wines.

While the past year had “taken its toll on the industry”, it had given Hallgarten the chance to “take a step back from our service offering, look to the future and invest in this exciting development”, he added

“We acknowledge the limitations of operating our offices on a nine to five basis, while serving a customer-base (both on and off-trade) which works very different hours.

“Our goal was to offer our partners a technology that enables them to order their wines at any time of day or night and from any location.”

The app, which is powered by SwiftCloud, is available to download on both iOS and Android.


















