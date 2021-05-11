Jascots brings Luna Austral to the UK

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has added Luna Austral to its growing portfolio, marking the Argentinian producer’s UK debut.

Founded in 2008 by Roberto Busnelli and daughter Lucia, Luna Austral comprises 20ha of vines at 800m above sea level in La Consulta, Uco Valley.

The wines made at the estate include single vineyard Cabernet Franc and Malbec as well as the flagship Luna Austral Malbec and Sintonia – a blend of Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Merlot.

The wines on offer now from Jascots are Fases Cabernet Franc 2018, Fases Malbec 2018, Luna Austral Malbec 2016 and Sintonia 2016.

“Luna Ausral’s wines are vibrant, fruit driven and classy,” said Alistair Pyatt, Jascots’ head of purchasing.

“Their attention to detail within the winery shines through in their expertly crafted and serious wines,” he said.

Lucia Busnelli added: “Jascots share in our commitment to the environment as well as great quality wine which is fundamentally important to us. Myself and the whole family are thrilled to be working with Jascots and sharing our wines with their customers.”

Busnelli’s great influence is Cheval Blanc in St Emilion, hence the plantings of Merlot and Cabernet Franc alongside Malbec.

Luna Austral is Argentina’s first Demeter-certified biodynamic winery and estate, with winemaker Alvaro Espinoza having consulted from the outset – the man largely responsible for founding biodynamic wine-making in South America.

The latest listing for Jascots, which was acquired by Freixenet Copestick last year, follows the addition of both Campania producer Mastroberardino and Chile’s Garage Wine Co in March.

Last week, Jascots announced it would convert its ecommerce into a private wine buyer’s club called ‘Jascots at Home’ from the day that restaurants can reopen indoors (17 May).









