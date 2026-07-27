Juvé & Camps begins ‘earliest ever’ harvest

By Oliver Catchpole

Juvé & Camps has today begun its 2026 harvest at its Espiells estate – the first since it joined the Corpinnat association earlier this year.

As a result of this year’s climactic conditions, the Penedès-based sparkling wine producer – which is over a century old – has started picking grapes in July, the earliest harvest it has ever recorded.

High temperatures recorded over recent weeks have accelerated ripening in the earliest plots and brought forward the optimal harvest times.

Avoiding the hottest hours of the day has also meant that harvesting has had to begin at night, rather than the early morning starts that would have been typical in previous years.

This timing makes it easier to keep the grapes cool as they are transported to the winery, reducing the risk of oxidation and helping to preserve their aromatic potential – along with protecting harvest teams from the heat.

The harvest will begin with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay plots – primarily intended for the production of base wines for long-aged sparkling – with Macabeo, Xarel-lo and Parellada following later.

Juvé & Camps said that “the season is shaping up very favourably” with rainfall since winter – totalling 630 l/m2 – replenishing soil water reserves and supporting balanced growth after years of drought.

Pre-harvest assessments have shown healthy grapes that have gradually ripened, retaining good levels of natural acidity.

Commenting on the harvest, Laura Tragant, technical director at Juvé & Camps, said: “The first samples show a highly promising combination of freshness, ripeness and natural acidity.

“We expect precise base wines with tension, aromatic expression and the structure required for the long ageing that defines the Juvé & Camps style. Everything points to a balanced and distinctive vintage, with the ideal conditions to produce brut nature sparkling wines of remarkable depth.”

The producer expects to harvest around 1 million kilograms of grapes from its vineyards, with an estimated average yield of 5,500 kg/ha – although final figures will depend on weather conditions over the next few weeks.

Fourth generation family member and CEO Meritxell Juvé added: “This harvest reflects a way of working that begins long before the grapes are picked: caring for the soil, tending each plot with precision, and always thinking for the long term. We want every vintage to remain true to the Penedès and for the value it creates to flow back to the people who keep this landscape alive.”

The producer’s vineyards have been certified organic since 2015, and are farmed according to regenerative viticulture principles.

As Harpers reported, Juvé & Camps left DO Cava and joined Corpinnat earlier this year. The collective brand requires organically grown grapes and certified organic winemaking, manual harvesting, vinification undertaken entirely on the estate, extended ageing, external audits and a minimum price guarantee for partner growers.













