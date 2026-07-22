Taylor's unveils game-changing lightweight bottle

By James Lawrence

Taylor's Port has introduced a redesigned bottle as part of a major sustainability drive - a vessel that is 24% lighter than its predecessor.

According to the historic producer, the lighter weight will reduce both glass usage and carbon emissions across its global operations, with the new design to be rolled out progressively this month as existing stock is replaced.

“At the heart of the project is a newly developed proprietary bottle weighing 440 grams, compared with 580 grams previously - a reduction of approximately 24% - achieved without compromising strength, bottling performance or the premium appearance expected of one of the world's leading Port wine houses,” said a representative from Taylor's.

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“Across Taylor's annual production of approximately 2.5 million bottles, this reduction will save around 350 tonnes of glass each year and is expected to avoid approximately 210 tonnes of CO₂ emissions during bottle manufacture, while also improving transport efficiency throughout the global supply chain.”

However, despite the weight reduction, the house added that the new bottle will retain the brand's traditional silhouette and embossed coat of arms, with only subtle design changes intended to preserve its premium appearance.

MD Adrian Bridge commented: “Taylor's has always believed that true progress comes through thoughtful evolution rather than change for its own sake. The new bottle respects our heritage while looking confidently to the future. It demonstrates that meaningful environmental improvements can be achieved without compromising the quality, elegance and identity that have defined Taylor's for more than three centuries.”

The bottle redesign follows almost two years of development and forms part of a broader review of the brand's packaging, including “increased recyclability and the introduction of RE:WOOD® bartop closures”, as well as the ongoing reduction of “virgin plastic across the range”.

Taylor's was the founding partner of the Porto Protocol, the global initiative launched in 2018 to encourage collaborative action on climate change within the industry.















