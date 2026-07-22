Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Taylor's unveils game-changing lightweight bottle

By James Lawrence
Published:  22 July, 2026

Taylor's Port has introduced a redesigned bottle as part of a major sustainability drive - a vessel that is 24% lighter than its predecessor.

According to the historic producer, the lighter weight will reduce both glass usage and carbon emissions across its global operations, with the new design to be rolled out progressively this month as existing stock is replaced.

“At the heart of the project is a newly developed proprietary bottle weighing 440 grams, compared with 580 grams previously - a reduction of approximately 24% - achieved without compromising strength, bottling performance or the premium appearance expected of one of the world's leading Port wine houses,” said a representative from Taylor's.

“Across Taylor's annual production of approximately 2.5 million bottles, this reduction will save around 350 tonnes of glass each year and is expected to avoid approximately 210 tonnes of CO₂ emissions during bottle manufacture, while also improving transport efficiency throughout the global supply chain.”

However, despite the weight reduction, the house added that the new bottle will retain the brand's traditional silhouette and embossed coat of arms, with only subtle design changes intended to preserve its premium appearance.

MD Adrian Bridge commented: “Taylor's has always believed that true progress comes through thoughtful evolution rather than change for its own sake. The new bottle respects our heritage while looking confidently to the future. It demonstrates that meaningful environmental improvements can be achieved without compromising the quality, elegance and identity that have defined Taylor's for more than three centuries.”

The bottle redesign follows almost two years of development and forms part of a broader review of the brand's packaging, including “increased recyclability and the introduction of RE:WOOD® bartop closures”, as well as the ongoing reduction of “virgin plastic across the range”.

Taylor's was the founding partner of the Porto Protocol, the global initiative launched in 2018 to encourage collaborative action on climate change within the industry.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine GB Awards: Langham gains top gong a...

Wine GB calls on government for duty rel...

Isle of Raasay and Feragaia secure new U...

Friday read: Adding a touch of theatre t...

Berry Bros. & Rudd launches do-it-yourse...

Vintae completes acquisition of Bodegas...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Anthony Byrne Fine Wines - Sales Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95