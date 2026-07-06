Anthony Byrne Fine Wines - Sales Manager

Anthony Byrne Fine Wines, founded in 1976, is a long-established wine importer
serving the United Kingdom market with high-quality wines. We source distinctive and enjoyable
wines from renowned regions in France, Spain, and Italy, as well as from leading New World
producers in South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and New Zealand. With decades of
experience, we have built strong relationships with our growers to ensure a diverse and carefully
curated portfolio. We focus on delivering excellent products and service to our on-trade clients,
offering expertise in wine selection and supply.
Job Role
This is a full-time Wine Sales Manager role. You will oversee and grow a portfolio of
on-trade customers, identifying new business opportunities and nurturing long-term customer
relationships. Day-to-day responsibilities include conducting client meetings and tastings,
presenting our wine portfolio, and preparing proposals and quotations. You will also monitor
market trends, gather competitor insights, and contribute to sales strategies, promotions, and
events to drive revenue.
Experience and Qualifications
Full UK driving licence and flexibility to travel for client visits and tastings as required.
Package Competitive earnings (monthly basic pay plus quarterly bonus), plus company car,
mobile telephone, and laptop.
To apply for this position please contact Tony Page with your CV and cover letter at jobs@abfw.co.uk byTueday 21st July.