Anthony Byrne Fine Wines - Sales Manager

Anthony Byrne Fine Wines, founded in 1976, is a long-established wine importer

serving the United Kingdom market with high-quality wines. We source distinctive and enjoyable

wines from renowned regions in France, Spain, and Italy, as well as from leading New World

producers in South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and New Zealand. With decades of

experience, we have built strong relationships with our growers to ensure a diverse and carefully

curated portfolio. We focus on delivering excellent products and service to our on-trade clients,

offering expertise in wine selection and supply.

Job Role

This is a full-time Wine Sales Manager role. You will oversee and grow a portfolio of

on-trade customers, identifying new business opportunities and nurturing long-term customer

relationships. Day-to-day responsibilities include conducting client meetings and tastings,

presenting our wine portfolio, and preparing proposals and quotations. You will also monitor

market trends, gather competitor insights, and contribute to sales strategies, promotions, and

events to drive revenue.



Experience and Qualifications

Proven experience in wine sales, account management, or a similar commercial role

within the wine or beverages industry.

Strong knowledge of key wine regions and styles, ideally including France, Spain, Italy,

and New World producers.

Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills, with the ability to build

trust and long-term client relationships.

Solid organisational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple

accounts, deadlines, and priorities.

Comfortable working with sales targets, and basic sales reporting and forecasting tools.

Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with internal teams.

Relevant wine qualifications (e.g. WSET) or qualification by experience.

Full UK driving licence and flexibility to travel for client visits and tastings as required.

Package Competitive earnings (monthly basic pay plus quarterly bonus), plus company car,

mobile telephone, and laptop.

To apply for this position please contact Tony Page with your CV and cover letter at jobs@abfw.co.uk byTueday 21st July.