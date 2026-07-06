Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here

    Anthony Byrne Fine Wines - Sales Manager

    Published:  06 July, 2026

    Anthony Byrne Fine Wines, founded in 1976, is a long-established wine importer
    serving the United Kingdom market with high-quality wines. We source distinctive and enjoyable
    wines from renowned regions in France, Spain, and Italy, as well as from leading New World
    producers in South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and New Zealand. With decades of
    experience, we have built strong relationships with our growers to ensure a diverse and carefully
    curated portfolio. We focus on delivering excellent products and service to our on-trade clients,
    offering expertise in wine selection and supply.

    Job Role

    This is a full-time Wine Sales Manager role. You will oversee and grow a portfolio of
    on-trade customers, identifying new business opportunities and nurturing long-term customer
    relationships. Day-to-day responsibilities include conducting client meetings and tastings,
    presenting our wine portfolio, and preparing proposals and quotations. You will also monitor
    market trends, gather competitor insights, and contribute to sales strategies, promotions, and
    events to drive revenue.


    Experience and Qualifications

    • Proven experience in wine sales, account management, or a similar commercial role
    • within the wine or beverages industry.
    • Strong knowledge of key wine regions and styles, ideally including France, Spain, Italy,
    • and New World producers.
    • Excellent communication, presentation, and negotiation skills, with the ability to build
    • trust and long-term client relationships.
    • Solid organisational and time management skills, with the ability to manage multiple
    • accounts, deadlines, and priorities.
    • Comfortable working with sales targets, and basic sales reporting and forecasting tools.
    • Ability to work independently while collaborating effectively with internal teams.
    • Relevant wine qualifications (e.g. WSET) or qualification by experience.

    Full UK driving licence and flexibility to travel for client visits and tastings as required.
    Package Competitive earnings (monthly basic pay plus quarterly bonus), plus company car,
    mobile telephone, and laptop.

    To apply for this position please contact Tony Page with your CV and cover letter at jobs@abfw.co.uk byTueday 21st July.

    Other articles of interest

    Search

    Harpers Newsletters

    Most read articles

    Christie’s sherry auction hammer prices...

    VAT campaign: One-in-six hospitality bus...

    Nizza DOCG consortium officially recogni...

    Justerini & Brooks announces UK distribu...

    Isle of Arran Distillers unveils new dis...

    Familia Torres has seen 47% emissions re...

    Digital Editions

    Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
    Harpers Wine and Spirit

    Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
    Supplements and Special Reports

    You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

    Discover Rioja

    24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

    Blogs 

    The rise of white Rioja

    The coming taste of Pompeii

    Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

    Blogs »

    Past stories »

    Jobs 

    ...

    Anthony Byrne Fine Wines - Sales Manager

    Jobs »
    About us
    Contact us
    Advertise With Us
    About this website
    Your Account
    Agile Publications
    © Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
    56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
    Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95