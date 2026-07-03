Justerini & Brooks announces UK distribution partnership with Weingut Dönnhoff

By Oliver Catchpole

German wine specialist Justerini & Brooks has announced a new, exclusive distribution partnership with Weingut Dönnhoff in the UK.

The family-owned producer – which is known for its high-quality Rieslings – owns and farms several vineyard sites including Niederhäuser Hermannshöhle, Oberhäuser Brücke, Norheimer Dellchen and Oberhäuser Leistenberg.

The Dönnhoff family have been connected to the Nahe Valley for more than 250 years, with the first official mention of their name dating to 1761. Their own family history book details both the early flowering of 1781 and the bumper harvest of 1784.

The 28ha estate is run by fourth generation winemaker Cornelius Dönnhoff (pictured), who explained: “The UK has been an important market for our winery for many decades, and we are very pleased to begin this new chapter together with Justerini & Brooks.

“As a family winery, continuity, personal relationships and a commitment to quality have always been central to what we do. We also believe that lasting success is built on strong relationships, mutual trust and a passion for great wines. Justerini & Brooks shares these same values, which is why we feel they are a natural fit for Dönnhoff.”

Formed in 1749, Justerini & Brooks is a long-time German wine specialist – it has held Royal Warrants since the reign of King George III.

The importer will assume exclusive responsibility for trade distribution for Weingut Dönnhoff’s wines in the UK from vintage 2025.

Commenting on the new partnership, its Germany buyer, Mark Dearing, said: “We, like many others, have been happy customers of Dönnhoff for decades, which is testament to the consistently exceptional quality of the wines and the affection in which the brand is held in the UK.”

He also thanked previous distributor Awin Barratt Siegel (ABS) for its work with Dönnhoff. He said: “We are thankful for all the work put in by the team at ABS for promoting the winery over such a long period of time.”

Justerini & Brooks will offer the 2025 estate, single vineyard dry and traditional sweet Prädikat wines from July 2026.

The Grosses Gewächs (Grand Cru dry wines) will be released in September 2026.











