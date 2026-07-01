Nizza DOCG consortium officially recognised by Italian government

By Hamish Graham

The Consorzio del Nizza DOCG was officially recognised last week (22 June) by the Italian government’s ministry of agriculture, food sovereignty and forestry.

First established as a DOCG in 2014, the milestone marks a new stage for the trade body – evolving from a voluntary organisation to a consortium with greater legal clout and protections.

The organisation represents 97 member Nizza producers across 18 municipalities. This includes the likes of Michele Chiarlo; Coppo; and Cascina Garitina. The Nizza DOCG rules differ slightly to the Barbera d’Asti DOCG – the former’s wine must be 100% Barbera while the latter’s bottlings can contain up to 10% of other indigenous grapes.

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President of the DOCG Stefano Chiarlo explained that the Nizza DOCG’s ambitions is to reach a production level of “4 to 5 million bottles”, with 2025’s figures sitting at 1 million, by comparison.

He continues: “We want to achieve this while keeping our identity intact and involving a growing number of wineries that choose to invest in the region.

“We aim to be an inclusive consortium, open to anyone who shares our vision. Our commitment will always be to safeguard, promote, and share the soul of Nizza DOCG with the world: the indissoluble bond between the wine, the land, and the people who care for it every day.”

On the organisation’s journey to date, since its founding as the Associazione Produttori del Nizza in 2002, he commented: “Our first thanks go to the institutions for their unwavering support, but our greatest gratitude is owed to the producers: to those who believed in this project from day one, and to everyone who has chosen to join us over the years.”









