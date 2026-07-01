Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nizza DOCG consortium officially recognised by Italian government

By Hamish Graham
Published:  01 July, 2026

The Consorzio del Nizza DOCG was officially recognised last week (22 June) by the Italian government’s ministry of agriculture, food sovereignty and forestry.

First established as a DOCG in 2014, the milestone marks a new stage for the trade body – evolving from a voluntary organisation to a consortium with greater legal clout and protections.

The organisation represents 97 member Nizza producers across 18 municipalities. This includes the likes of Michele Chiarlo; Coppo; and Cascina Garitina. The Nizza DOCG rules differ slightly to the Barbera d’Asti DOCG – the former’s wine must be 100% Barbera while the latter’s bottlings can contain up to 10% of other indigenous grapes.

President of the DOCG Stefano Chiarlo explained that the Nizza DOCG’s ambitions is to reach a production level of “4 to 5 million bottles”, with 2025’s figures sitting at 1 million, by comparison.

He continues: “We want to achieve this while keeping our identity intact and involving a growing number of wineries that choose to invest in the region.

“We aim to be an inclusive consortium, open to anyone who shares our vision. Our commitment will always be to safeguard, promote, and share the soul of Nizza DOCG with the world: the indissoluble bond between the wine, the land, and the people who care for it every day.”

On the organisation’s journey to date, since its founding as the Associazione Produttori del Nizza in 2002, he commented: “Our first thanks go to the institutions for their unwavering support, but our greatest gratitude is owed to the producers: to those who believed in this project from day one, and to everyone who has chosen to join us over the years.”




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

First British-made sparkling wine bottle...

APCOR expands ‘cork harvest’ nationwide

Nominations open for Top 50 Drinks Whole...

Importers say French wine category benef...

Friday Read: Climate inversion – learnin...

Gérard Basset Foundation reveals 2026 La...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Discover Rioja

24 blind-tasted Rioja wines seeking exclusive distribution.

Blogs 

The rise of white Rioja

The coming taste of Pompeii

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2026. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95