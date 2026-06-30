Gérard Basset Foundation reveals 2026 Laurent-Perrier Champagne scholarship recipients

By Hamish Graham

The Gérard Basset Foundation has announced the 12 recipients of its Laurent-Perrier Champagne scholarship for 2026.

In its second year, the ethos behind the award is to “mentor the next generation of wine professionals, develop future young talent, and support further inclusion and accessibility within the UK wine trade”, as detailed by the charity.

The 12 successful candidates were chosen from a total of 53 applicants.

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The awardees will now have the chance to undertake the Wine Scholar Guild Champagne Masters course, as well as an invitation to a day-long workshop in London where they will receive a masterclass in negotiation and sale, which will be followed by a guided tasting of Laurent-Perrier Champagne.

Co-founding trustee and head of operations at the Gérard Basset Foundation Romané Basset reflected: “We received 53 applications this year, and we had to narrow it down to 12 well-deserving members of the UK wine trade, individuals coming from all walks of life.

“We are delighted to continue to develop our partnership with Laurent-Perrier as we work together to support the next generation of industry leaders to come.”

Basset was joined on the judging panel for the scholarship by Nina Basset; head of communications at the charity, Christian Holthausen; and MD of Wine Scholar Guild Preston Mohr.

The full list of scholarship winners can be read below:

Charlotte Alexander-Marsh – area sales manager London, Majestic

Amelia Burgess – University of Edinburgh Business School, Santander Academy, ELLE

Chris Frayling-Cork – head sommelier, The Chancery Rosewood

Zaloren Gonzalez Fontes – sommelier, Los Mochis; Masters in Brewing and Distilling, Heriot-Watt

Shehnaz Hansraj – head of research & consumer insights UK, Viking

Daisy Henderson – wine sales specialist, Laithwaites; sommelier, Harper Weddings

Serhat Narsap – founder & MD, Sonvino

Joanna Nerantzi – head sommelier, Raffles London at The OWO

Anna Pavlovna Suzan – senior sommelier, Langan's Brasserie

Joseph Rosenfeld – senior sommelier, Dinings SW3

Kostas Vaitsidis – sommelier, Brown's Hotel

Lauren Wedge – sommelier, The Wilderness









