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Wine Society CEO joins WSTA board

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  30 June, 2026

Steve Finlan, CEO of The Wine Society, has joined the Executive Board of the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

The organisation said that Finlan has joined its board “at a crucial point in the history of alcohol trading”, with excise duty, packaging taxes and business costs at an all-time high.

It added that he brings with him expertise in both innovation and “finding new paths to success”, both of which will be crucial as the trade seeks to overcome these challenges.

Finlan has accumulated knowledge, expertise and experience over his long and varied career in retail, which has included working at Marks and Spencer, Gap and Clark’s – both in the UK and internationally.

A relative latecomer to the wine trade, he began working for The Wine Society – a not-for-profit retailer which claims to be the oldest member-owned community of wine consumers – in 2019.

There he was given the brief to modernise and digitise the business, without losing sight of its heritage – providing him with plenty of experience leading a membership organisation.

Commenting on his appointment, Miles Beale, chief executive of the WSTA, said: “We have benefited hugely from Steve’s active participation and wise counsel as a WSTA member over the last few years. It is now a pleasure to have his experience, commitment and cool head of business at the WSTA Board table.

“As we continue to navigate the slings and arrows our sector has been facing on a daily basis, we also need to focus finding reasons to be cheerful.

“Steve’s retail knowledge and experience modernising one the UK’s best known wine businesses will be invaluable. I am confident he will be a positive source of information, inspiration and advice for members and for the WSTA team.”

Finlan added: “I have worked closely with Miles and WSTA team since joining The Wine Society and have been impressed with their dedication and work ethic when it comes to serving their membership.

“I truly believe that we can make a difference and get results if, under our trade associations, the wider alcohol industry can unite as one voice.

“I look forward to helping direct and support the next phase of the WSTA’s work in a way that will benefit our broad church of membership.”





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