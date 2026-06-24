PIWOSA mascot WINO the Rhino takes aim at parliament

By Oliver Catchpole

Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa (PIWOSA) mascot WINO the Rhino has paid a visit to the Houses of Parliament, hoping to express the organisation’s distaste for recent duty changes.

WINO, accompanied by PIWOSA chairman Rollo Gabb, was in the capital ahead of the organisation's tasting today (24 June), and made a quick stop in front of Parliment to stage a 'dirty protest' at the duty regime.

Gabb explained that, since August 2023, duty has increased by nearly 30% for a 13% abv wine with the implementation of government policies that have been widely criticised by the trade.

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These include the application of a different duty level for every 0.5% of wine abv, which has been condemned as overly complex and punishing for naturally higher-abv wines.

Gabb said: “Coupled with the significant pressures currently being felt by hospitality in the UK, wine in its own right has been thrown under a bus by the government with their excessive duty increases.”

As Harpers previously reported, the WSTA has called this excise regime “uniquely punitive,” with government income from wine duties falling £94m in 2025/2026 compared to 2024/2025.

Gabb continued that the 0.5% levels for duty “adds an absurd level of complexity throughout the entire chain from vineyard and winery, to importer, to your retailer or hospitality operator.

“Not to mention the consumer trying to understand that pricing to a certain level has nothing to do with quality, more to do with the alcohol level.

“Add in the latest EPR and PRN glass taxes and no wonder we have an industry in decline. The result – tax revenues from wine falling by around 4% year on year from 2025 to 2026.

“Vote WINO for Chancellor and we might get some logical and industry supportive decision making.”