Drinks Trust marks 140th anniversary with six ultramarathons

By James Lawrence

Neil Barker (pictured), chair of The Drinks Trust, will channel the spirit of Usain Bolt this July, running six ultramarathons in six days as part of a major fundraising drive marking the charity's special anniversary.

Also the UK MD of Willian Grant & Sons, he will run through more than 170 miles between Ayrshire and East Lothian in Scotland, raising funds for hospitality and drinks industry workers facing hardship.

The challenge will begin at Hendrick's Gin Palace in Girvan on 27 July and conclude at North Berwick's Fringe by the Sea festival on 1 August. Barker will cover approximately 28 miles each day, exceeding the standard marathon distance.

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"It is a daunting challenge, but one I am genuinely excited about and one that I hope will make a real difference to the lives of people working in hospitality. The vital funds will go towards helping hospitality workers facing financial hardship, mental health and wellbeing challenges, or barriers to employment, while also supporting skills development and future talent entering the sector," he said.

"Hospitality has played a special part in so much of my working life. At its heart, it brings people together to create great shared experiences and lasting memories. It also plays a critical role in the UK economy and is often the starting point for many young careers."

However, the sector continues to face unprecedented pressures, including persistent inflation, recruitment challenges and subdued consumer spending.

More positively, the fundraising effort has already attracted backing from several leading businesses across Scotland, including C&C Group, Scottish Rugby, Gleneagles and Hendrick’s.

Founded in 1886, The Drinks Trust is a trade charity providing “financial assistance, emotional support, and opportunity for growth to drinks industry people".







