Resurgent Champagne house makes UK debut

By James Lawrence

Champagne de Lossy, a historic producer founded in 1862, has launched in the UK, marking the brand's first international foray since its revival by the Cattier family.

Situated in Rilly-la-Montagne in the Montagne de Reims, the house was created by Henri Alexandre de Lossy, and has been restored following a lengthy period of dormancy.

Today, the rejuvenated maison is being positioned as a premium, terroir-focused marque, suitable for the prestige on-trade, private clients, and luxury venues.

"Crafted by esteemed cellar master Alexandre Cattier, the Champagne de Lossy style is defined by purity, structure and quiet intensity, with Pinot Noir playing a central role. Each cuvée is composed with precision, revealing depth, tension, and freshness, while maintaining an elegant low dosage profile that speaks to balance and restraint," said a representative from Cattier.

The launch comes shortly after Cattier unveiled a new UK strategy focused on expanding distribution and visibility in the premium on-trade, underlining the family's ambitions to expand its presence in the UK market.

The initial UK range comprises a Brut and Rosé expression. Tasting notes released by the house describe "fine bubbles reveal notes of crisp orchard fruit, delicate citrus, and subtle brioche, finishing with clean chalky minerality and poised freshness".

Meanwhile, the Champagne de Lossy Rosé is enthusiastically positioned as an "opulent yet elegant" wine, underscored by "aromas of wild strawberry and redcurrant that are complemented by bright freshness and gentle creaminess, leading to a refined, persistent finish".

Alongside its heritage credentials, the maison is also reportedly placing sustainability at the centre of its positioning, using lighter-weight Champagne bottles to reduce its carbon footprint without compromising presentation.







