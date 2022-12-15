Florent Latour steps into top role at Maison Louis Latour

By Jo Gilbert

Maison Louis Latour, the family Burgundy-based wine negociant founded in 1797, has appointed Florent Latour as its new chairman – a role which will see him assume operational control of the company.

Florent Latour succeeds his brother, Louis-Fabrice, who passed away earlier this year after 33 years working at the company.

After over 200 years, the company remains family owned. Florent Latour will now take over the reins of the company and its holdings, which include some of the largest numbers of Grand Cru vineyards in Burgundy.

Today, Florent Latour paid tribute to his brother, “the man and the business leader”, who remains deeply missed after his untimely passing earlier this year.

“He made an indelible mark on Maison Latour and on Burgundy, and we are fully aware of the debt we owe him. Along with the team, I wish to continue along the path that Louis-Fabrice laid out, in a spirit of trust and continuity,” Florent Latour added.

Founded in 1797, Maison Latour counts wines from Corton-Charlemagne and Château Corton Grancey among its portfolio and operates in a hundred countries.

Looking to the future, the company said that it would continue its tradition of preparing the younger generation of Latours – currently the 12th – to take over, while also working closely with the family shareholders and the management board.

Louis-Fabrice Latour was part of this tradition, too: first, as an apprentice to his father and since 1999 as its leader.

Born in Beaune, Florent Latour spent a large part of his childhood surrounded by the vineyards of Aloxe-Corton. He is a graduate of HEC and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. Before taking on this new role, he worked in the technology industry in France and the US.









