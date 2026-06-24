ProWein Sparkling Report confirms market-beating growth

By James Lawrence

New market analysis published by ProWein this week highlights continued growth opportunities in the global sparkling wine sector, bucking wider industry trends of moderation and decline.

The inaugural report, released ahead of ProWein Düsseldorf 2027, examines trends across international markets, highlighting premiumisation, alcohol-free categories, and emerging regions as the key drivers of growth.

According to ProWein: "The global [sparkling wine] market is expected to reach a value of approximately USD 54.7 billion in 2025. At the same time, new consumption occasions are emerging, new consumer groups are embracing sparkling wine, and innovative product categories are gaining increasing relevance."

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The comprehensive study reviewed developments in established regional 'brands', including Prosecco, Champagne, Cremant, Franciacorta, and Austrian Sekt, while Hungary, the UK and Tasmania are also highlighted as important "emerging sparkling wine regions."

The report stated: "While some traditional categories are facing challenges due to economic conditions and shifting consumer demand, other sparkling wine categories continue to expand. Crémant, in particular, is experiencing strong growth with record sales volumes, Prosecco is further strengthening its international market leadership, and emerging regions are increasingly establishing their identities."

It also acknowledged rising global demand for "high-quality, terroir-driven sparkling wines and alcohol-free alternatives", with the latter identified as one of the fastest-growing categories. The trend is reflected in recent investment by Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), which has committed AU$15 million to a dedicated low- and no-alcohol facility in the Barossa Valley, equipped with patent-pending aroma recovery systems.

Meanwhile, more than 22 million bottles of alcohol-free sparkling wine were sold in the latest reported period in Germany, with market researchers forecasting double-digit growth over the coming years.

"The global sparkling wine market is undergoing an exciting transformation. Alongside established producing regions, we are seeing the emergence of new markets, new styles, and new consumption occasions. With the Sparkling Report, we aim to provide the industry with valuable guidance and a concise yet comprehensive overview of current developments," said Frank Schindler, director of ProWein Düsseldorf.

The report was produced by A2 Wine & Things in collaboration with Alexandra Wrann, wine journalist and DipWSET graduate.

The full Sparkling Report is now available for free download via the ProWein website.







