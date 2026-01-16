Subscriber login Close [x]
Prowein introduces new VIP Buyers programme to entice UK market

By Hamish Graham
Published:  16 January, 2026

Prowein Düsseldorf has unveiled a new ‘VIP Hosted Buyer Program’ with a special focus on the UK market for the 2026 edition of the conference.

The programme, according to the event organisers, seeks to “connect importers, distributors and senior decision-makers with international producers” during the course of the event taking place from 15 to 17 March. The initiative is set to emphasis the importance of British buyers within the global wine and spirits trade.

Prowein aims for the new scheme to allow for a more “efficient” and “commercially rewarding” visit to the event.

Reflecting on the decision, director of Prowein Düsseldorf, Frank Schindler, said: “The UK continues to be a key market for international wine and spirits producers, setting trends and influencing global distribution strategies.”

He added: “Through our VIP Hosted Buyer Program, we are making a clear statement of intent: Prowein is committed to supporting UK buyers with a focused, high-value platform that delivers real commercial outcomes.”

The criteria for those “senior UK-based trade professionals” Prowein are keen to see apply to the programme can be read below.

Other changes include a more compact event layout with exhibitors consolidated to seven halls and ‘Prowein Agora’, a newly introduced central hub for events including talks and keynote sessions. Additionally, the ‘Prowein Zero’ section is set to expand with renewed emphasis on no and low wine and spirits.

VIP Hosted Buyer Program criteria as detailed by Prowein Düsseldorf:

  • Senior buyers, procurement directors, or business owners with direct purchasing responsibility for wine and/or spirits
  • Clear sourcing interests by category, region, or wine style
  • Influence over brand listings or portfolio decisions for retail chains, importers, distributors, or hospitality groups
  • Strong standing within the trade community, with references or recognition from producers, associations, or trade bodies considered an advantage




