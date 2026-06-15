Surprising everyday sparklers: The styles driving the category forward

Most often associated with celebration, sparkling wines positioned between Prosecco and Champagne have reason to raise a glass to themselves as they continue to outperform their still counterparts in the UK, bucking the trend with rises in CAGR and appealing to consumers’ appetite for experimentation and discovering new ways of getting more bang for their buck.
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