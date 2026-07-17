Berry Bros. & Rudd launches do-it-yourself cocktail kit

By Oliver Catchpole

Berry Bros. & Rudd (BBR) has announced the launch of its new Pick ‘n’ Spritz cocktail kits, offering what it called “expertly crafted” spritz serves to be enjoyed at home.

The kits – which will be available from this month – will allow consumers to mix and match these spritzes themselves, allowing them to tailor the taste of what they are drinking to their preferences.

Flavourings range from bright citrus to delicate floral notes, with each designed to capitalise on summer demand.

Commenting on the release, Rob Whitehead, spirits buyer at BBR, explained: “The summer spritz trend shows no sign of disappearing, so we wanted to create something that enables our customers to experience bar-quality sparkling cocktails at home or out and about during this beautiful British summer we are having.”

Young people especially are driving this trend, with Harpers reporting last year that Gen Z ranked the spritz as their number one cocktail for 2026.

This generation are also driving the rise of RTD cocktails, with 40% of 18-29-year-olds saying that they will drink more of that category this year.

BBR’s cocktail kits are not RTDs – as they require some level of preparation – but are instead closely related to the category. The fine wine and spirits merchant describes them as “ready-to-go”.

On offer are five different drinks, including the No.3 Gin Long Martini – a twist on a classic with crisp, citrus notes; the St-Germain Spritz – which is described as floral and elegant; the King’s Spritz – which brings sparkling ginger warmth; the Kiyoko Lemon Spritz – delivering a clear citrus-led profile; and the Madre Long Saramago – which is fresh and aromatic with warmth from the tequila.

Each kit comes pre-packaged with exactly the ingredients necessary to mix up the drink. BBR said that this means there is “no guesswork and no hunting for ingredients”.

Pick ‘n’ Spritz Cocktail Kits are available online from 21 July on the BBR website here. Alternatively, they can also be purchased at BBR’s shop on St James’s St, London.













