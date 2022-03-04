Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Berry Bros. & Rudd launches its first podcast series

By James Bayley
Published:  04 March, 2022

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd has launched its first podcast, Drinking Well, a six-part series designed to help listeners enjoy and shape their wine collection.

Drinking Well host and writer Hannah Crosbie and experts from within Berry Bros. & Rudd will consider a different wine region in each episode, starting with the most-collected region of Bordeaux and moving through Italy, the Rhône, Champagne, the USA and Burgundy.

They will share which vintages listeners should enjoy this year and uncover exciting developments in each region, as well as revealing their personal favourite wines and producers.

Episode 1 features Bordeaux buyer Max Lalondrelle, as he explains what led him to a career in fine wine and reveals his predictions for the next big things to come from the region.

Hannah Crabtree, chief customer officer for Berry Bros. & Rudd, said: “We’re seeing a growing interest in fine wine collecting. The launch of our first podcast came about as we wanted to inspire listeners with the unrivalled knowledge of our in-house experts, so they can share our passion for collecting fine wine.”

“Drinking Well will help listeners to discover more about the fine wine regions they already love and those that they are yet to encounter; we’re sure it will become a favourite way to pass the time for those who love fine wine as much as we do.”

Listeners can access the Drinking Well podcast by visiting www.bbr.com/podcast. It will also be available on several players, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with the first episode launching on Thursday, March 3. The new podcast series comes off the back of the success of their virtual events, where up to 250 people attended per event to hear Berry Bros. & Rudd’s fine wine experts.



 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Naked Wines to reduce weight of 3.5 mill...

Concha y Toro celebrates B Corp status w...

From ‘demonised’ White Lyan to internati...

The Drinks Trust welcomes three new patrons

How climate change will impact England's...

Jack Rabbit launches new app for its Win...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95