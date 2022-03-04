Berry Bros. & Rudd launches its first podcast series

By James Bayley

Fine wine and spirits merchant Berry Bros. & Rudd has launched its first podcast, Drinking Well, a six-part series designed to help listeners enjoy and shape their wine collection.

Drinking Well host and writer Hannah Crosbie and experts from within Berry Bros. & Rudd will consider a different wine region in each episode, starting with the most-collected region of Bordeaux and moving through Italy, the Rhône, Champagne, the USA and Burgundy.

They will share which vintages listeners should enjoy this year and uncover exciting developments in each region, as well as revealing their personal favourite wines and producers.

Episode 1 features Bordeaux buyer Max Lalondrelle, as he explains what led him to a career in fine wine and reveals his predictions for the next big things to come from the region.

Hannah Crabtree, chief customer officer for Berry Bros. & Rudd, said: “We’re seeing a growing interest in fine wine collecting. The launch of our first podcast came about as we wanted to inspire listeners with the unrivalled knowledge of our in-house experts, so they can share our passion for collecting fine wine.”

“Drinking Well will help listeners to discover more about the fine wine regions they already love and those that they are yet to encounter; we’re sure it will become a favourite way to pass the time for those who love fine wine as much as we do.”

Listeners can access the Drinking Well podcast by visiting www.bbr.com/podcast. It will also be available on several players, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, with the first episode launching on Thursday, March 3. The new podcast series comes off the back of the success of their virtual events, where up to 250 people attended per event to hear Berry Bros. & Rudd’s fine wine experts.







