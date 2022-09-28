Subscriber login Close [x]
Aldi launches 70 new wines with the help of consumers

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  28 September, 2022

Newly minted Big Four retailer Aldi has unveiled its newest roster of seasonal wines, but this time with a twist in the wine-buying tale.

For the first time, Aldi’s wines have been chosen with the help of shoppers. Tasked with playing ‘wine buyer’ for a day, a total of three shoppers were selected via a nationwide search for budding wine enthusiasts to help the buying team trial and test wines for the upcoming range.

The new wines include Specially Selected French Pézenas (£9.99) and Specially Selected Swiss Pinot Noir 2020 (both £9.99 RRP), with the rich reds clearly focused on Christmas sales.

Elsewhere, Bordeaux makes an appearance via the Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux 2020 (£4.79) Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon blend. Also, the Bordeaux Families Atlantique Rosé 2021 (£5.99).

On the white side, Specially Selected has branched out to Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (£8.99), while new sparkling wines include a Specially Selected Prosecco Millesimato 2021 (£8.99), “a brand-new vintage of an award-winning fan favourite fizz”, Aldi said.

Aldi’s 2022 Autumn Winter wine range is clearly focused on the cost-of-living crisis, too. Prices starting from as low as £3.39.

The range is available in stores and online now.




