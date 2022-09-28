Aldi launches 70 new wines with the help of consumers

By Jo Gilbert

Newly minted Big Four retailer Aldi has unveiled its newest roster of seasonal wines, but this time with a twist in the wine-buying tale.

For the first time, Aldi’s wines have been chosen with the help of shoppers. Tasked with playing ‘wine buyer’ for a day, a total of three shoppers were selected via a nationwide search for budding wine enthusiasts to help the buying team trial and test wines for the upcoming range.

The new wines include Specially Selected French Pézenas (£9.99) and Specially Selected Swiss Pinot Noir 2020 (both £9.99 RRP), with the rich reds clearly focused on Christmas sales.

Elsewhere, Bordeaux makes an appearance via the Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux 2020 (£4.79) Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon blend. Also, the Bordeaux Families Atlantique Rosé 2021 (£5.99).

On the white side, Specially Selected has branched out to Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (£8.99), while new sparkling wines include a Specially Selected Prosecco Millesimato 2021 (£8.99), “a brand-new vintage of an award-winning fan favourite fizz”, Aldi said.

Aldi’s 2022 Autumn Winter wine range is clearly focused on the cost-of-living crisis, too. Prices starting from as low as £3.39.

The range is available in stores and online now.







