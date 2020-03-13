Aldi strips out Prosecco duplicates for Cava

By Jo Gilbert

Aldi is aiming to bring more variety to its customers via rationalisation of its latest seasonal range which will see greater inclusion of more experimental styles and varietals.

It was a case of out with the multiple Proseccos and in with Cavas, Catarratos and Dry Tokaji at the discounters’ Spring/Summer tasting on Wednesday.

With its Spring/Summer collection, Aldi is aiming to streamline the number of seasonal releases this year with a “slight reduction” in the number of lines that will ensure “each product has a place for the consumer and offers something different. Rather than introducing multiple Proseccos, this year [we] have a couple of new Proseccos and then more innovative products, such as the Ice Cava”, a spokesperson said.

A number of new additions are currently being introduced under 2020’s first seasonal range. This includes two new Cavas (one Vintage Cava and one Ice Cava), as well as Forza Della Natura Unfiltered Catarratto from Sicily, a Hungarian Dry Tokaji and an Argentinian Bonarda.

“The Cava additions have definitely been data-led,” the Aldi buying team told Harpers. “We’ve seen a resurgence in UK of some Cava lines. It did go through a period of being seen as less fashionable, but now it’s becoming a more affordable alternative to Champagne and an option for someone looking for something more interesting than Prosecco. People are definitely venturing out to try different things.”

The new Cava additions don’t mean Aldi is turning its back on Prosecco, however.

Prosecco still makes up between 65% and 70% of Aldi’s sparkling volumes.

Champagne is between 10% and 15% while Cava sits at 5%.

A number of new additions are also currently being trialled in the company’s core range, including a Chilean Carmenere and Rioja Blanco.

Around 35 lines are currently being trialled at select Aldi stores across the UK, which if successful, could migrate to the company’s core portfolio.

Aldi also confirmed the transition its Exquisite Collection to Specially Selected branding to bring the premium wine range in line with Aldi’s premium food range.

“The Specially Selected branding is known and loved by Aldi shoppers so it makes sense to bring the wines in line with this,” a spokesperson said.

Branding will transition throughout the year, with a number of new additions, such as Specially Selected Vintage Cava, Specially Selected Camabala South African Chenin Blanc and Specially Selected Italian Valpolicella Ripasso DOC, joining the portfolio.

Aldi’s Icons range of online premium exclusives is also set to expand later in the year.

It currently has 35 lines after being launched back in September. A 2006 NV Champagne retailing for £22.99 currently sits at the top end of the range.













