Co-op unveils wines for Christmas

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  08 October, 2019

Co-op has added 25 new wines to its range in the run-up to Christmas.

New exclusive premium listings include a Château Tour Du Pas, St-Georges-St-Emilion 2015 as well as the retailer’s first own-label 12-year-old Lustau PX Sherry.

Its US and Eastern European offering has been extended with two Californian wines – a Chloe Dry Rosé and the Delicato Family Vineyards’ Chalk Duster Zinfandel – and Hungary’s Is This It? Pinot Blanc.

From South Africa comes an own-label Fairtrade vegan Pinot Noir, while Co-op’s organic credentials are further burnished with Spain’s Rock and Roots Tempranillo. The retailer’s Fairtrade Irresistible Malbec 2017 has recently become organic too.

Simon Cairns, head of BWS at Co-op, said: “We’ve enjoyed a great year so far. From winning the IWC Convenience Retailer of the Year for the fourth year running, to seeing the launch of our community campaign to revive Britain’s unused open spaces which is supported by sales of our own-label ranges. The momentum is set to continue as we end the year marking Co-op’s 175th birthday.”

Also new on-shelf for the autumn is a new pineapple rum in for the Co-op’s premium Irresistible range, which will retail for £20 a bottle, and a new Winter Ruby Ale at £1.60 for 500ml.

The new range is available in-store from 14 October.

