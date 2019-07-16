CIVB elects Bernard Farges as new president

By Helen Gilbert

The Conseil Interprofessionnel Du Vin De Bordeaux (CIVB) has named Bernard Farges as its new president.

Winegrower Farges will head up the Bordeaux council for three years when he takes over from négociant Allan Sichel.

Farges, who runs a co-operative in Mauriac in Entre-deux-Mers, previously chaired the CIVB from 2013 to 2016, as well as the Union of AOC Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur wines.

He is also currently president of the CNAOC (National Confederation of producers of Appellations of Controlled Origin wine and spirits) and EFOW (European Federation of Origin Wines).

Farges was elected yesterday [15 July] at the French wine trade association’s general assembly.

He said: “The priority during my term will be implementing the trade’s strategic plan, Bordeaux Ambition 2025: the commitment to a collective CSR approach, guiding the trade economically, and reinforcing the Bordeaux brand, by going and showing all the markets, whether near or far, the diversity of the men and women who make Bordeaux what it is, like the diversity of our wines. The human factor has to be at the heart of our actions.”

Bordeaux currently has 65 appellations, with 111,400 ha under vine.

Of the region's AOC wines, 5,800 winegrowers produced 4.99 million hectolitres in 2018.

There are 29 cooperatives and three cooperative unions, as well as 300 wine traders and 72 wine brokers.







