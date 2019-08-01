Liv-ex releases 2019 classification

By Mathew Lyons

Wine buyers continue to diversify away from Bordeaux, according to the latest biennial classification list from global wine-trading platform Liv-ex, released today.

Wines from nine countries appear in the league table, up from six in 2017. Germany, Argentina and Portugal are all new to the list, which places fine wines into five classes solely based on price.

There are 77 wines in the first tier this year, up from 31 in 2017. Of these, 44 are from Burgundy, 14 from Bordeaux and seven from Champagne.

Pomerol estate Violette has entered the list for the first in the top tier.

Four entrants from the US appear in the top tier, with wines from Harlan Estate, Scarecrow and Colgin joining Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon.

Three wines from Italy are listed in the upper tier, alongside two from Australia, two from the Rhône, and one from Spain.

New to the rankings are still white wines, which has earned a German wine, Keller Westhofener Brunnenhauschen Abtserde Riesling, a place in the second tier.

Bordeaux’s Mission Haut Brion and Beaucastel, Chateauneuf Du Pape Hommage J Perrin from the Rhône both fell from first tier to second in the new classification.

Justin Gibbs, director at Liv-ex, said: “This year marks Liv-ex’s sixth classification and it is the second time that we have extended our findings across the globe to reflect the ever-broadening market. Unlike 2009, when over 90% of the wines that traded on Liv-ex were from Bordeaux, the region makes up just 55% of trade today.

“By including other regions, we are better reflecting the changing landscape of the secondary market. Bordeaux wines make up just 37% of this year’s classification as regions like Burgundy, Champagne, Italy, the USA and the Rhone come into greater focus.”

The classification is based on Liv-ex trades of either 75cl or 150cl bottles between 30 April 2018 and 1 May 2019.















