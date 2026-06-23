Kingsland Drinks extends Vinca partnership into aluminium bottles

By Oliver Catchpole

Kingsland Drinks has announced that it will be bottling organic wine company Vinca’s wines in its aluminium bottles, in a move that it said had “further strengthened” the businesses’ partnership.

The beverage solutions firm will now be producing Vinca red, white and rosé wines in 100% recycled 75cl aluminium bottles, alongside its continued canning of Vinca’s organic Sicilian red, white, rosé and sparkling wines.

It added that the move was a “strategic investment” in broadening its alternative format offering, intended to meet the growing demand for sustainable, lightweight and recyclable packing solutions in wine.

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Commenting on the announcement, Paul Braydon, director of business development and marketing at Kingsland Drinks, said: “Alternative formats are no longer niche – they’re becoming an essential part of how the wine category evolves. Our investment in aluminium bottle capability is about giving brands like Vinca the freedom to innovate while maintaining quality, scalability and sustainability at the core.

“We already produce Vinca’s full canned range and extending that partnership into 75cl aluminium bottles is a natural next step.”

Vinica’s co-founder Jack Green added: “Aluminium bottles are already an important part of our range, delivering the sustainability benefits we care about while retaining the familiarity of a 75cl bottle for consumers.

“Bringing production to Kingsland Drinks gives us greater confidence around quality, scale and long-term partnership, while allowing us to localise production closer to market.”

Kingsland said that its bottles are an appealing alternative to glass because they are infinitely recyclable and aluminium has widespread collection across the UK, with these factors also helping to reduce EPR fees.

On top of this, one of its bottles sits at around 70g (versus an average of 450g for a glass bottle) helping to cut CO2 emissions from transport and logistics by up to four times.

Kingsland added that aluminium bottles are increasingly popular in settings such as festivals, because they are lightweight, shatterproof and allow drinks to be chilled faster due to high thermal conductivity.

Currently, Vinica’s aluminium bottles are stocked in Tesco, M&S and online retailers, with distribution set to expand later this year.