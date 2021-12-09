Kingsland’s Thirsty Earth aims for a “better drinks industry”

By Sam Blackshire

In a bid to create a “better society and drinks industry”, Kingsland Drinks has announced its Thirsty Earth sustainability initiative – a new, in-depth programme which includes a long-term project linked to the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Thirsty Earth, which is due to launch in 2022, forms part of an “updated and upweighted” sustainability strategy, as it seeks to set out clear and measurable targets to safeguard society, the environment and the economic health of the industry, the group said.

The initiative will be built on three “pillars” of sustainability: charity, focusing on wellbeing, inclusion, and equality; environment, looking at energy and emission, waste, renewable energy, recycling and reuse; and economy, which includes responsible sourcing and ongoing investment.

The eventual aim is also to turn the initiative into a registered charity designed to raise awareness and invest in initiatives which have a positive impact on society.

“We have always strived as a business to take the lead with a fresh approach in the drinks industry,” Andy Sagar, executive chairman of Kingsland Drinks Group, said.

“As we have global reach with partner producers, suppliers, and customers all over the world, it is imperative we continuously improve our sustainability footprint both in our community and in the drinks industry as a whole.”

Sagar goes on to explain: “Thirsty Earth will be crucial to how we meet the UN’s sustainable development goals, but it also encapsulates the vision and realisation of what we’ve been working towards for a long time. It’s vital we do not negatively impact current or future generations, and instead become a force for positive change and our mantra – a better society and drinks industry for all, now and in the future – is at the heart of every decision we make.”

Kingsland Drinks has long positioned itself at the forefront of the sustainable drinks agenda. It was one of the first companies to import wine into the UK in bulk, a method of transportation which saves large amounts of carbon and reducing road miles. It was also one of the first to use flexi-containers, and estimates that it shifts 120 million litres via this method last year alone, resulting in “enormous carbon saving[s]” compared to bottled at source products.

The firm has also made strides to work with brands that have a positive ecological impact, such as The Hidden Sea, an Australian wine brand, which has pledged to remove one billion plastic bottles from the world’s oceans by 2030.

Other initiatives include the Ten Locks premium drinks company, which aims to create a portfolio of “purpose-led spirit brands striving for positive change”. Ten Locks has a people-centric focus and are currently on a recruitment drive with a focus on production and engineering roles.



















