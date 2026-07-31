Domaine Lafage to inject €10 million following GICB acquistion

By Oliver Catchpole

Roussillon producer Domaine Lafage has announced the acquisition of the Groupement Interproducteurs Collioure Banyuls (GICB) winegrowers’ organisaition, after the Perpignan court upheld the takeover earlier this week.

The newly acquired business – which was bought after being placed into court-ordered administration due to its debts – will now operate under the name Terrasses Vermeilles.

Lafage was the sole bidder and is reported to have spent €1.5 million (£1.3 million) on the deal, with a commitment to investing €10 million (£8.6 million) in the group, according to French public broadcaster ici.

Lafage said that this marks “the beginning of a new chapter” for the Banyuls and Collioure appellations, with its acquisition looking to ensure business continuity and safeguard a sustainable future for growers, employees and the wider wine community.

Terrasses Vermeilles brings together nearly 500 winegrowers representing 500ha of vineyards, or 60% of production in those two regions.

For the 2025 vintage, this was equivalent to about 10,000hl of wine, each year selling around one million bottles.

Without this takeover, it was uncertain whether these members would have been able to harvest the 2026 crop.

Ici also reported that Laurent Barreda, president of the former GICB, had expressed relief at the decision.

"For eight years, we've been traveling all over France looking for partners. This is an immense relief, because it ensures the survival of viticulture on the Côte Vermeille, and consequently, the future of the winegrowers. Lafage will increase the average price per kilo of grapes. I applaud them.”

According to the broadcaster, the price per kilo of grapes paid to producers is expected to rise from €1.70 to €2 (£1.45 to £1.71).

The renamed organisation is aiming to build upon “the complementary strengths of both businesses”, combining brand portfolios, distribution networks, technical knowledge and established presence across French and international markets.

For example, recent research carried out by the Domaine Lafage team aimed at helping Mediterranean vineyards adapt to climate change will now be applied to the Banyuls vineyards.

Commenting on the takeover, Jean-Marc Lafage, owner and winemaker at Domaine Lafage, said: “Today we inherit an extraordinary responsibility towards this region, its people and its future. Our ambition is simple: to protect this exceptional heritage while giving it fresh momentum.

“We want to pass on appellations that are stronger, more attractive and more widely recognised, both in France and internationally, without ever compromising their identity.

“Success can only be achieved collectively. It will depend on the trust of our growers, the commitment of our employees and the support of all those partners who share our conviction that the future of Banyuls and Collioure deserves to be built with ambition.”

Domaine Lafage is one of Roussillon’s leading winemakers, having operated in the region for seven generations.











